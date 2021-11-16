ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands gets two new achievements

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands launches today and includes two new achievements worth 130 Gamerscore, which can be earned by clearing the new Deadlands zone. As The...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gematsu

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition official trailer

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have released the official trailer for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 11. Read more about the game here and here.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

7 iPhone Apps You Need If You're an Elder Scrolls Fan

The Elder Scrolls has been around for almost two decades, producing a series of games, books, and comics that have collectively built up extensive lore, enjoyed by millions of players. If you're a big fan of The Elder Scrolls, then you will enjoy using the iPhone apps featured throughout, which...
CELL PHONES
gaminginstincts.com

Bethesda Wants To Go “Deeper” With Next Elder Scrolls

Bethesda might be full speed ahead when it comes to making sure their upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield is able to release on time later next year in 2022, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t also thinking about Elder Scrolls VI, which will be their next project. During an interview on IGN Unfiltered, Todd Howard seemed willing to discuss plans for their next game in the long-running high fantasy RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Todd Howard Hints at 2026 Release Date for The Elder Scrolls 6

Todd Howard has hinted at a potential 2026 release date for The Elder Scrolls 6. In a recent interview with IGN, Todd Howard discussed the long wait between Elder Scrolls games and how Bethesda's focus on Starfield has affected the development. It was put to Howard, "it's going to be roughly, probably, 15 years between Elder Scrolls games because you're busy with another little thing called Starfield." Given Skyrim's release back in 2011, that puts the estimate for The Elder Scrolls 6 at roughly 2026.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Scrolls#The Elder Scrolls Online#Fargrave
NME

‘Elder Scrolls Online’ player rebuilds Diagon Alley in-game

An Elder Scrolls Online player has recreated the famous Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter franchise in the game. Pictured below and uploaded to Reddit, you can see plenty of screenshots of the location, including a fire breathing dragon statue atop what has to be Gringotts Bank. The recreation was uploaded to Reddit by Hachiko_Chan, who says they made it via in-game furniture and the regular house editor tool for Elder Scrolls Online.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

All Elder Scrolls Games in Order

Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls is perhaps the most important western RPG video-game saga. These games offer an open world you can explore at your will for the ultimate sandbox experience. While we wait for Elder Scrolls 6, let’s rewind on five titles we’ve seen so far. There’re five games in...
VIDEO GAMES
justpushstart.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game Interview With Chris Birch

I was fortunate enough to sit down with Chris Birch, Chief Creative Officer at Modiphius Entertainment, to discuss their current crowdfunding campaign for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game. It’s currently live on Gamefound a crowdfunding website, where players can pledge to make the game be made...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
player.one

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Rebirth Mod Just Got a Major Update

A popular mod for The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind has recently received a major update packed with a lot of changes and bug fixes. Originally released back in 2002, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind continues to live on to this day, thanks to hardworking mod developers that continually bring new content to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Elder Scrolls Online prepares a dungeon extravaganza for next week

You may want to skip the turkey feast later this month, because you are going to need to stay awake and hungry for Elder Scrolls Online’s dungeon-a-palooza that’s kicking off next week. Fine, the official name is The Undaunted Celebration, but we think our name is better. Either way, from...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date Update Shared by Bethesda

Bethesda has shared a release date on The Elder Scrolls 6 and the update is, more or less, that the game is still quite far away from releasing. When it releases, we still don't know what platforms it will be for. PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are the safe bets, but the longer the game takes to release the chances of it coming to Xbox One begin to plummet. Meanwhile, there's no reason to expect it to come to PS5. That said, according to Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard, fans don't need to worry about any of this right now because the game isn't releasing anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Is Elder Scrolls VI going to be an Xbox exclusive?

Microsoft made waves in the gaming community after acquiring Bethesda Softworks last year. Bethesda is a development company known for some of the most successful franchises in gaming history, including both the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises. Since that time, there has been a lot of talk about exclusivity...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy