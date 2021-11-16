The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands gets two new achievements

Bethesda has shared a release date on The Elder Scrolls 6 and the update is, more or less, that the game is still quite far away from releasing. When it releases, we still don't know what platforms it will be for. PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are the safe bets, but the longer the game takes to release the chances of it coming to Xbox One begin to plummet. Meanwhile, there's no reason to expect it to come to PS5. That said, according to Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard, fans don't need to worry about any of this right now because the game isn't releasing anytime soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO