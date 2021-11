There has been a lot of “trap” talk in the three days that the New England Patriots have had to prepare for the Atlanta Falcons. Looking as strong as they have in at least two years, the Patriots are rolling right now, and have just one more game to get through before they receive a much needed 10-day rest. The Falcons are in a much different spot, recently losing their grasp on the NFC’s last wild card spot, as their stretch of three one score games caught up to them in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO