CHICAGO - A 22-year-old woman was found shot in the head in a bathtub on Chicago's South Side. The woman was found in the 8200 block of South Justine. According to police, a 22-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the bathtub at about 5:24 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO