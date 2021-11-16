ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter rolls out redesigned misinformation warning labels

By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter users will soon see new warning labels on false and misleading...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to Android users

“With Tips, we’re creating an easy way to direct people to links to your payment profiles and we’re making it easier to support the people driving the conversation on Twitter – whether you want to support a content creator, help someone fundraise, tip someone who just needs some help or thank someone for making you laugh,” the social media giant notes.
CELL PHONES
defpen

Twitter Rolls Out Feature To Make It Easier To Search An Individual User Tweets

Twitter is slowly rolling out a new feature and no, it isn’t an edit button. Social media consultant Matt Navarra has reported that the social media app is testing a new feature that would make it easier to search through a user’s tweets. As shown in a screenshot from Navarra, Twitter has implemented a magnifying glass on users’ profiles. Users can click that magnifying glass and search for words, phrases, etc.
INTERNET
Essence

Twitter Is Rolling Out A New ‘Undo Tweet’ Feature

It is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers. Have you ever been upset at yourself because you sent out an important tweet, it went viral and you noticed it had a typo in it? Twitter wants to help. Starting today, the social media platform is rolling out an ‘Undo Tweet’ feature that will give you the opportunity to preview and perfect your tweets for up to 60 seconds before they’re sent out for all to see.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation
850wftl.com

Twitter bans reporter over COVID ‘misinformation’

The Ministry of Propaganda has spoken. Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson has been permanently suspended from Twitter for repeatedly violating the platform’s policy against spreading COVID-19 misinformation, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday.
INTERNET
soyacincau.com

Twitter Blue rolls out to more countries, Malaysia still not included

Twitter Blue is the company’s subscription service that offers additional features to paying members. So far, these features have included bookmark folders, tweet undos, and reader mode, but Twitter has added some new features and expanded the service to more countries. It launched back in June, only for Canada and...
WORLD
Android Headlines

Twitter Rolls Out A Fix For Disappearing Tweets

Twitter is rolling out a fix for the annoying issue of tweets disappearing suddenly due to your timeline refreshing automatically. The company is making this feature manual. You will require to “click the Tweet counter bar at the top” to refresh your Twitter timeline. While this means new tweets will not automatically load into the timeline, it will ensure that a tweet does not disappear from the screen when you were mid-way through reading it.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

Twitter Acquires Threader App To Build Out Exclusive Features for Twitter Blue

Twitter has acquired , an app that curates Twitter threads into a single page, as part of the expansion of its paid Twitter Blue subscription service. Last week, the company announced that its enhanced Twitter Blue experience is now available in the United States and New Zealand across iOS, Android and web for $2.99 USD/$4.49 NZD per month. The add-on service offers exclusive features and perks, like ad-free articles and the ability to undo a tweet.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Searchengineland.com

Twitter rolls back AMP support, no longer sends users to AMP pages

If you are noticing less traffic to your website’s AMP pages coming from Twitter, turns out there is a reason for that: Twitter has subtly updated its AMP guidelines page on its Developer site to say support for AMP will be phased out by the fourth quarter. How that might...
INTERNET
Neowin

Twitter starts rolling out a new interface for replies

Twitter is actively updated with new features such as the ability to remove followers without blocking them, receive a heads-up before entering intense conversations, and the opportunity to tip users of the platform, among many others. We recently learned that the company is testing the introduction of ads in replies to tweets, but ahead of that, it seems to be rolling out some UI changes to replies as well.
INTERNET
Times Daily

WhatsApp pushes privacy update to comply with Irish ruling

LONDON (AP) — WhatsApp is adding more details to its privacy policy and flagging that information for European users, after Irish regulators slapped the chat service with a record fine for breaching strict EU data privacy rules. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
WORLD
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Play Store website testing out much-awaited redesign

The Google Play Store website looks pretty dated already since the last redesign has been a few years ago. It looks like we’re getting our wish even if it may be a couple of years too late. A tipster is seeing a completely redesigned experience for users on the web which seems similar to the Play Store app, only bigger and more overblown so to speak. It seems to be a server-side switch and is being tested out to selected users and countries.
CELL PHONES
MSNBC

Twitter adds warning label to a tweet from Republican lawmaker

Dr: The best product for aching joints, because winter is coming. The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. If You Have Foot Neuropathy Pain, Try This Immediately (Watch) Oregon: Warm Up Chilly Rooms While Slashing Your Electric Bill By 30%. Forge Of Empires /. If You Need To...
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

Twitter Is Building Out an Entire Team Dedicated to Crypto

Twitter is expanding its interest in cryptocurrency, building out an entire team focused on exploring cryptocurrency, blockchain and other decentralized technologies. Software engineer Tess Rinearson has been named as the head of the new division and outlined her vision for Twitter Crypto in a series of tweets:. Rinearson said Twitter...
BUSINESS
Pocket-lint.com

Major BBC iPlayer redesign rolling out to TVs

(Pocket-lint) - The BBC is rolling out the first major redesign for BBC iPlayer in a while. Appearing on smart TVs now, it doesn't just get a snazzy new logo - the user experience is different, too. In many ways, it borrows cues from rivals, such as Netflix, by moving...
TECHNOLOGY
107 JAMZ

Video: Man Breaks TikTok With Can of WD-50. Yes, WD-50

"If it's on the internet, it must be true". The phrase we all joke about, but still some people actually believe it. With that being said, I find it hilarious when people take advantage of that little jewel of information. With technology that can "deep fake" a celebrity's face on your face, and ways to manipulate video at home with technology that is used in the movie industry. All of these tools at a consumer's fingertips make for the idea that you just can't trust anything you see on the internet.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy