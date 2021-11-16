Forde-Yard Dash: The Best Power 5 Coaches of 2021

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where UTSA makes the CFP top 25 this week or we riot:. On Monday, Nebraska (21) waved the white flag, admitted defeat, declared itself a noncompetitor in modern college football. Athletic director Trev Alberts (22) announced that it was bringing floundering Scott Frost back for a fifth season with a “restructured” contract. Sources tell Sports Illustrated that a major staff overhaul, particularly on offense, will be part of keeping Frost.
Comments / 0