Imperial County, CA

Drilling Program Has Commenced

By George Gale
 6 days ago

(Phase one of the Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power Project)....It is a Controlled Thermal Resources Project. Drilling has commenced, initiating the first phase of the project. Hell's Kitchen...

Defense Metals Completes Resource Expansion Drilling Program

Defense Metals Corp. (“Defense Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF / FSE:35D) is pleased to announce the completion of the 2021 drilling program at its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) deposit. The Company drilled a total of 5,349 metres in 29 holes designed to expand the deposit and further upgrade existing resource to measured and indicated categories.
Cruz Battery Metals Commences Drilling on the 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a drill program consisting of 4-6 holes is now underway on the 100-percent-owned ~6,215-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada. Cruz's 'Solar Lithium Project' directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Results from Cruz's recent sampling program on the 'Solar Lithium Project' included values as high as 1,610 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ("Li"). This drill program is designed to test the high-grade target areas identified from the information provided by the recent sampling program. Lithium prices have recently broken out to all-time highs, increasing by over 100-percent since August 1, 2021, and are now up over 300-percent in 2021. In addition, investor interest in lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
Home purchase program for staff has a successful start

Last spring, the Affordability Task Force announced a new staff home purchase assistance program to address challenges that surfaced in the input gathered from staff related to housing affordability. The program started in April 2021 and to date, 120 staff have actively participated, and 18 staff have become homeowners through the program.
Business: Supply chain woes, oil prices down

Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
IID Division Redistricting

(IID putting together their new division maps)...The redistricting process happens every 10 years. They use the population numbers provided by the latest census. Earlier this month the Imperial Irrigation District held a public workshop to hear the the general public. As a result, the IID has put together two draft plans. The interactive maps are available of the IID website. Public comment would be appreciated. The deadline to approve a final map is December 9, 2021.
IMPERIAL, CA
Agricultural Benefit Advisory Committee

(County Ag Benefit ASdvisory Committee Meeting)....It will be held Monday Afternoon. The public is invited to participate in the meeting via zoom. Zoom information is available at the Ag Commissioners Office. During the meeting, they will take public comments. The committee will discuss a County purchase and sale agreement with Di Carlo Distribution, Inc. They will consider appointing a new Chair Person for the next calendar year. They will discuss Committee Member terms. And they will receive a financial and Status report on ABAC Loan, Grant, and Scholarship Match Program. The meeting begins at 3:00 pm on November 22nd.
ECONOMY
Imperial County Unemployment Rate

(The latest local unemployment rate)...The report is for October. They are the latest numbers available. The report was issued Friday morning by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. October unemployment for Imperial County came in at 17.7%. That is over one percentage point lower than the month before. The revised jobless rate for Septembeer was 18.3%. The October numbers are below the year-ago estimate of 20%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 6.1% for the state and 4.3% for the nation during the same period. The October report indicates there were 12,100 eligible workers unemployed out of a labor force of 68,400.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Active COVID Cases Continue to Grow

(New COVID 19 Numbers released)....The numbers were released Friday morning. The Imperial County Public Health Department provides the information on COVID 19. According to the new numbers, there are now 483 Active Cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is up from the 477 cases reported Tuesday. Hospitalizations as a result of COVID 19 have decreased, slightly. There are currently 42 COVID positive patients in County Hospitals. There were 44 reported Tuesday. 18 of those hospitalized are in Intensive Care. The State Metrics for Imperial County indicate a positivity rate, 7 day average at 10.5%. New cases per day per 100,000 population is at 25.60. Delta variant cases in Imperial County are at 635, since the variant was first encountered in the county. The Health Department says most of those are unvaccinated, many are asylum seekers. The total number of COVID vaccine doses administered in Imperial County are now over 292,000.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Local Libraries Getting A Boost

(Major Announcement in Calipatria Friday)...Friday morning State Senator Ben Hueso and the Imperial County will make the announcement. They will be announcing a $1 million state budget allocation they secured to increase access to much needed library materials, digital resources, and internet for the Imperial County public library system. The annou8ncement will be made at the County Free Library Branch in Calipatria. It is scheduled for 8:45 Friday morning Attending the event will be the seantaor, Imperial County Librarian Crystal Duran, County Executive Office Tony Rouhotas Jr. and representatives from Public Librarys around the County.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
New Human Resources Director

(El Centro gets a new Human Resource Director)...The El Centro City Council approved the appointment this week. The Council approved the contract appointing Dulce Bedolla to the position. Bedolla was born in Salinas, but grew up in El Centro. She graduated from Southwest High School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Liberal Arts and a minor in Spanish from CSU San Bernardino. Bedolla began working for the City of El Centro in 2013. She has five years of human resources in the private sector and more than 8 years in the public sector.
EL CENTRO, CA
BUHSD Acquires Armory

The Brawley Union High School District is the new owner of the Army National Guard Armory in Brawley. With help from Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and State Senator Ben Hueso the District was able to purchase the 1.8 acre site that that has been vacant for many years. The Armory is situated between a number of community facilities that are owned by either the City of Brawley or the High School District. The BUHSD was able to purchase the site from the State of California at a price lower than it's appraised value. With the acquisition complete the school district is making plans to use the site.
BRAWLEY, CA
City Condemns Hotel

The City of El Centro has red tagged the Roberta Hotel. The City conducted a scheduled inspection of the hotel on Monday , November 15 and found numerous building nd safety code violations that led to the city's action. According to a statement from the City of El Centro , it was determined that the hotel in the 400 block of State Street is substandard residential housing and presents a danger to those who occupy it. The City says that an estimated 22 individuals are affected by the action and the City has been working with the County of Imperial and other agencies to provide assistance to those affected.
EL CENTRO, CA
First Regional Chamber Mixer

(Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce)...It encompasses the Chambers in El Centro, Imperial and Westmorland. They will hold their first ever mixer. The first ever Regional Chamber Mixer will be hosted by the Imperial Valley Food Bank Thursday evening.
IMPERIAL, CA
Gold Mountain drills more Elk high-grade in Phase 2 drill program, British Columbia

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. [GMTN-TSXV; GMTNF-OTCQB; 5XFA-FSE] reported assay results from its Phase 2 drill program at the Elk Gold Project near Merritt, south-central British Columbia. The high-grade assay results continue to extend the Siwash North zone’s established mineralization down-dip and indicate clear vein continuity at depth near the project’s ope pits.
ECONOMY
Kuya Silver Launches Second Drill Program at Silver Kings Project, Ontario

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 2,000+ m drill program at the Silver Kings Joint Venture ("Silver Kings JV"), which is part of the Company's larger Silver Kings Project, located in the historical Cobalt silver mining camp in Northeastern Ontario. This drill program is designed to test for high-grade silver-cobalt veins at depth based on 2021 field mapping and portable XRF (pXRF) analyses, soil sampling, and LiDAR lineament analysis, taking into consideration historical work and data. The drilling is fully permitted and is being planned to intercept target structures, along plunge of mineralization, within 100 vertical meters of the Nipissing Diabase contacts in the historically named Productive Zone. Kuya has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the holdings of Electra Battery Materials Corporation ("Electra", formerly known as First Cobalt Corp.) in the joint venture area, as previously announced (see Kuya press releases dated March 1, 2021, and September 2, 2021).
ECONOMY
DLP Resources Announces Drilling to Commence on Moby Dick and NZOU, Sullivan-type Zn-Pb-Ag Targets and Private Placement of Flowthrough Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is to commence in mid-November on Sullivan-type Zn-Pb-Ag targets on the Moby Dick and NZOU projects (Figure 1).
ECONOMY

