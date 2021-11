Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears sparred with CNN host Dana Bash on the existence of critical race theory (CRT) in Virginia schools Sunday. With her victory alongside Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, Sears is the first woman of color to be elected statewide in Virginia. She is opposed to CRT, which is based on the premise that U.S. institutions are inherently racist, and has often spoken out on the subject. Bash challenged her guest about the controversial teaching, saying that it is not a part of the Virginia school curriculum. Sears, who previously served on Virginia's board of education, pushed back on that assessment.

