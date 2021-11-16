Accounts Payable Officer

A 30% annual jump in “authorised” scam complaints has been recorded by the financial ombudsman.Overall, it is continuing to uphold around three-quarters of such complaints in consumers’ favour.Some 4,488 complaints about fraud and scams were received by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) between July to September.Within the total, 2,243 complaints were about authorised scams, often involving criminals pretending to be legitimate account holders to trick people into sending them money.It’s a real concern that we are continuing to see an increase in scam complaints, particularly when shopping onlineNausicaa Delfas, FOSThis was a 30% increase compared with 1,725 complaints received during...

