Accounts Payable Officer

 8 days ago

The Accounts Payable Team are responsible for processing high volume supplier, creditor and pension payments. The post holder will be completing duties such as invoice processing, invoice resolution and review of supplier accounts.

Media Account Executive

Our client is a multi-award-winning B2B marketing agency, with offices in London, New York and beyond. They believe in unified marketing and customer obsession, and are passionate about going the extra mile for all of their clients. As a Media Account Executive, you will be exposed to all areas of...
Partnerships Account Manager

Charity People is pleased to be working with a highly respected national charity in their search for a Partnership Account Manager. The primary focus of this role will be to manage and develop high-value national corporate partnerships. Benefits & Culture. * Home based role (some travel to office or clients)
accountingtoday.com

Why managing accounts payable in the cloud is a cost-saving strategy

Accounting and accounts payable teams have traditionally worked in-house, sharing paper files across a combination of systems. However, much of this work can be done remotely as we saw at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees suddenly had no choice but to work from home, and some companies and...
accountingtoday.com

Accounting Principals releases 2022 salary guide for accountants

Accounting Principals has issued its annual salary guide for accounting and finance professionals as the labor shortage that’s been hitting so many industries this year has also driven demand for accountants. The guide includes some of the trends that the staffing agency has seen over the past year, including a...
pymnts

70% of CFOs Are Automating Accounts Receivables, Payables to Increase Customer Lifetime Value

The pandemic’s disruption to the global economy has highlighted the value of keeping strategically engaged chief financial officers (CFOs) connected with their companies. For starters, the pandemic accelerated digitization throughout corporate financial operations, speeding up payments and strengthening customer relationships. Digitizing payments is helping many organizations continue to operate smoothly, meeting customer demands despite the disruption while lowering operating costs.
investmentu.com

What is a Credit in Accounting?

Credit means different things depending on its context. For example, the amount available to borrow from a vendor. A credit in accounting is a journal entry with the ability to decrease an asset or expense, while increasing capital, liability or revenue. When using double-entry bookkeeping, these entries are recorded on the right-hand side.
Accountancy Age

Celebrating accounting professionals this International Accounting Day

As I look at the accounting and bookkeeping community today, I am extremely proud to be a part of it. After a tumultuous couple of years for all industries and small businesses in particular, the seeds of recovery are beginning to bloom, and this is thanks to the hard work and dedication of working professionals throughout the UK.
thepaypers.com

Payable granted CDR accreditation

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has announced that Payble, was granted formal Consumer Data Right (CDR) accreditation. Payble benefits billers and consumers alike, by identifying customers who may benefit further payment flexibility options, including but not limited to paying by instalments, activating a payment extension, or accessing COVID relief. The solution then engages eligible consumers to facilitate such an arrangement digitally.
thepaypers.com

The inevitable rise of Account-to-Account payments

With an unmatched banking network and consumer reach of over half a billion, Trustly has a unique view of why consumers across the globe are choosing fast and flexible digital payment methods and why merchants should pay close attention to this shift in behaviour. Trustly’s VP of Partnerships, Ciaran O’Malley, breaks down why.
yourmoney.com

Warning for benefits claimants with Post Office card accounts

From 1 December 2021, HMRC will stop making tax credits, Child Benefit and Guardian’s Allowance payments to Post Office card accounts. The tax office is urging account holders to contact it to update their bank account details to continue receiving payments without disruption. About 24,000 benefits claimants are affected by...
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Checks Get Bigger on This Date

In 2022, Social Security recipients will see their monthly checks grow by 5.9%, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in decades, as we previously reported. But when exactly will you receive the first of those fatter checks?. As it turns out, it depends on your birthdate — specifically, the number of...
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
The Independent

30% jump in ‘authorised’ scam complaints recorded by ombudsman

A 30% annual jump in “authorised” scam complaints has been recorded by the financial ombudsman.Overall, it is continuing to uphold around three-quarters of such complaints in consumers’ favour.Some 4,488 complaints about fraud and scams were received by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) between July to September.Within the total, 2,243 complaints were about authorised scams, often involving criminals pretending to be legitimate account holders to trick people into sending them money.It’s a real concern that we are continuing to see an increase in scam complaints, particularly when shopping onlineNausicaa Delfas, FOSThis was a 30% increase compared with 1,725 complaints received during...
