One of the most unusual teams of the last period of WWE is certainly the one formed by Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, or the RK-Bro, current couple champions of Monday Night Raw. The team born almost by chance in the rings of the red show, made fans of the WWE Universe fall in love precisely for the evident differences between the two, with Orton who is obviously the opposite character compared to Riddle and for this reason between the two come out of the angle and very nice segments and to die for laughing.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO