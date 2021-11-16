Teaching Assistant/ABA Support Assistant - Temporary

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start Date: January 2021

Pay: KR3 -£18,425 pro rata

Hours: 30 Hours, Mon - Fri, 8:30 - 3:15, *Term Time only

Contract Type: Fixed Term - 12 months 1st January 2022 to 31st December 2022

Pay Details: KR3 - £18,425 pro rata - 25 hours ABA support/5 hours Teaching Assistant

There has never been a better time to join Aylesham Primary School. This is a very exciting time for our school, as we embark on a journey of positive change and growth.

Due to the expansion and success of our school, we have fantastic opportunities for a Teaching Assistant/ABA support assistant to join our team of already established, dynamic and professional practitioners who strive for greatness and enhance the performance of our pupils.

We are looking for individuals wanting to train as an ABA teaching assistants. You will be required to provide 1:1 support at times and shadow the child in a very supportive mainstream school while using the principles of ABA to enable them to access learning.

You will develop your skills with students with autism and receive specialist training surrounding the ABA methodology at the Beacon School Folkestone.

Applicants must have a good standard of education together with good numeracy and literacy skills (GCSE Grade C or above in English, Maths and science is required) and/or an NVQ or equivalent related to the post would be desirable. Experience of working with children is vital and you must be resilient, empathetic, patient, flexible, enthusiastic and willing to learn new skills.

We are a values led school. The applicant must be willing to adhere to and model our values: Resilience, Creativity, Teamwork and Flying high (see our website for more details).

All applications should be made at website via the button below.

Please note the School reserves the right to withdraw the advert prior to the closing date should a suitable candidate be appointed prior to the closing date.

Aylesham Primary School is committed to recruiting with care in order to safeguard the welfare of pupils. We expect all staff and volunteers to share that commitment. All posts are subject to an Enhanced Disclosure application to the Disclosure and Barring Service and check against the ISA Barred List for Children, plus verification of right to work in the UK.

*The postholder is required to work for 38 weeks per year. In addition, the postholder will receive a payment in respect of their pro rata entitlement to Annual Leave appropriate to their grade, Bank Holidays and the KCC concessionary day.

Closing Date: 18/11/2021 at 20:00

Interviews: W/C 22nd November 2021

Information about the school

Aylesham Primary School is a two-form entry primary school in the heart of the Kent countryside, six miles south of Canterbury, serving Aylesham and the surrounding villages.

We offer a highly supportive and dedicated Leadership Team set within a fantastic working environment. Our brand new building boasts first class facilities including a new bespoke library, design technology room, a large school hall and studio for P.E, games, movement and drama.

If you would like any further information please do not hesitate to contact our friendly school office on 01304 840392.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

