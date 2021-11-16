KQ2 Forecast: A cooler midweek forecast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A nice and dry start to our Sunday once the fog burned off and the sunshine has helped to warm us into the middle and upper 70′s this afternoon. We are beginning to see a few showers and storms developing off to the west and slowly making their way towards the are, but the better chance of rain looks to come as we head after sunset with the arrival of a cold front. We’ll see a pattern change arriving as we head into the new week with cooler and drier air rushing in behind the front.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO