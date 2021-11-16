ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KQ2 Forecast: A cooler midweek forecast

By Mike Bracciano
kq2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday was a sunny and dry day with temperatures reaching up into the lower 70's. A cold front will start to move into the...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#70#Weathercall
KTUL

Thanksgiving forecast: Cold front to bring cooler weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Storm systems across the nation could cause travel delays for millions as Thanksgiving is right around the corner. AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to pre-pandemic levels, estimating 53.4 million people are expected to travel. Travelers in the air, on the road or on...
TULSA, OK
CBS42.com

Rain, isolated storms tonight; much cooler & windy tomorrow | Central AL Forecast

A COLD FRONT IS NOW APPROACHING CENTRAL ALABAMA FROM THE NORTHWEST…SCATTERED SHOWERS & SOME ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY ACROSS OUR AREA OVER THE NEXT SIX TO EIGHT HOURS. THESE WILL PRODUCE BRIEF HEAVY RAIN & OCCASIONAL GUSTY WINDS, BUT ORGANIZED SEVERE STORMS ARE UNLIKELY WITH THIS FRONT. SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO SUBSIDE AFTER MIDNIGHT, AS THE FRONT PUSHES EAST INTO GEORGIA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WOWT

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cooler and breezy Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was even nicer than expected! Bonus sunshine through the middle of the day pushed Omaha into the lower 60s for the afternoon. Clouds filled back in for the evening and early overnight hours, before clearing again Sunday morning. Plentiful sunshine is in store Sunday, but...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers and storms tonight, drier and cooler start to the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A nice and dry start to our Sunday once the fog burned off and the sunshine has helped to warm us into the middle and upper 70′s this afternoon. We are beginning to see a few showers and storms developing off to the west and slowly making their way towards the are, but the better chance of rain looks to come as we head after sunset with the arrival of a cold front. We’ll see a pattern change arriving as we head into the new week with cooler and drier air rushing in behind the front.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight chance of an early morning shower as a cold front moves into the Chicago area. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Above normal temps. A reinforcing cold front moves through this evening. The cold air from these fronts settles in on Monday and leaves us with sunshine but a high temperature only in the mid-30s. November 21Norm- 46Sat- 50Today- 49Sunrise- 6:49am ForecastToday- an isolated morning shower then decreasing clouds and breezy. Hi of 49. SW winds become NW this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph. Tonight- clear and cold, 20Monday- sunny and cold. Hi near 34. Enjoy today, cold is on the way! AM showers, then sun, then cold. Sunny breezy and mild but getting colder!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as cold as yesterday morning waking up.  Winds out of the south ahead of an area of low pressure will keep our temperatures seasonable. Widespread light rain arrives around 11:00 a.m. and will last through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) During the night as temperatures fall, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most of the light rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges. We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but it will stay mainly...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy