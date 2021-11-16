ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Exam Invigilator - Casual

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

Pay: £9.50 per hour

Start Date: January 2022

Aylesford School are looking for invigilators to join our team for the 2022 season of exams which run from early spring until the end of June. Please see a list of main duties below. You will be required to attend an invigilator training session. If you are interested please contact Mrs Morris on 01622 717341.

MAIN DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • To work independently, but also within a team, to ensure exams are carried out properly, efficiently and in line with documented processes;
  • To monitor the behaviour of candidates before, during and after an examination;
  • To document suspicions, issues of concern or malpractice/maladministration by candidates or other staff at remote locations;
  • To work effectively and in line with requirements, in terms of dealing with issues and complaints;
  • To attend relevant, internal and external, training as required;
  • The post holder will be expected to adopt a flexible approach to ensure the efficient and effective running of the exams.

Closing Date: 17/12/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Aylesford School is an inclusive school where every child, regardless of ability and background can fulfil their dreams and aspirations. We achieved a Good Ofsted result in February 2020.

We aim to provide students with a high quality academic and ‘Character Education’, which develops confident young people who are successful learners and contribute positively to society.

The post holder must work within the relevant policies, codes of practice and legislation reporting any concerns to the appropriate person.

The post holder must have good communication skills to be able to inform, persuade, inspire and motivate students and provide feedback to other professionals and parents as required.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

