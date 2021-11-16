ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Further Adventures in Rough Stuff Book

Cover picture for the articleThe Rough-Stuff Fellowship Archive volume 2. A second volume of photos and stories from the archive of the oldest off-road cycling club in the world. The original members of the RSF, founded in 1955, were the...

thestute.com

The book you read when you love spies and crazy adventures

In 1947 during the aftermath of World War II, American girl Charlie St. Clair is pregnant, unmarried, and about to be thrown out of her family. She is also hoping that her cousin Rose, the sister she never had, is still alive after disappearing in Nazi-occupied France. When Charlie’s family ships her to Europe to have her “little problem” taken care of, she escapes and heads to London to start to uncover the truth about what happened to Rose. In 1915, Eve Gardiner aches to join the fight against the Germans. One day she is offered this when she is recruited as a spy. After training, she is sent into occupied France, working with Lili, code name Alice, also known as the “queen of spies” as she runs a network right under enemy noses. Thirty years later, Eve’s life has been ravaged as a betrayal tore apart the Alice Network. When a young American girl comes knocking on her door asking questions, Eve is forced to face her past and uncover her own truths.
laduenews.com

Adventures of Charlee and Magnolia Book Signing

Wentzville School District English Language Learner (ELL) elementary school teacher Julie Turnipseed recently announced the introduction of two new books to her Adventures of Charlee and Magnolia series. Turnipseed’s easy-to-read rhyming children’s books were published by Inovie Books and illustrated by Muthuhari Attanayake. Turnipseed will hold a book signing event...
singletrackworld.com

Kendal Mountain Festival Bike Highlights

Kendal Mountain Festival was back this year, in person and online. I have to admit that had I not just recovered from Covid, I’d have found all the (mostly maskless) crowded spaces very stressful. Hopefully it doesn’t turn out to be a super spreader event, and for those that were nervous there’s a fair amount of content available online via the festival website.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Birding photographer's book is part adventure, part how-to guide

If a camera is your birding tool of choice or is a consideration, here is a book focused sharply on you. Few tips can be offered for binoculars beyond don't drop them. Cameras are a bird of a different color. "100 Flying Birds: Photographing the Mechanics of Flight" is a...
singletrackworld.com

Montanus Presents Vivid: Making Memories With the Carbon Kona Hei Hei

Another week, another beautifully shot short film from Kona!. Vivid, a short film by Montanus, explores the memories created by the most meaningful experiences found on two wheels. For Montanus the most vivid memory was their first bikepacking trip together back in 2013. Riding bikes with 26” wheels and carrying big, heavy backpacks, Francesco D’Alessio and Giorgio Frattale set out to bikepack before bikepacking was a thing. It was in the spirit of adventure that they took themselves 1900 meters above sea level to sleep in a Rifugio called La Vecchia, because…why not?
ssrnews.com

Children’s book a tale of underwater adventure along the Gulf Coast

Todd Fisher is an entrepreneur and healthcare executive with an alter ego — children’s book author. He’s just published Louie’s Great Race, the first in the series of the Briny Bunch Tales, all of which take place at popular underwater locations in our own Gulf of Mexico. “Louie’s Great Race...
sandiegouniontribune.com

Former Rancho Bernardo resident pens Christmas action-adventure book for kids

A former Rancho Bernardo resident has published his first book, a Christmas-themed novel for children. Kevin Ronchetto — who writes under the pen name Michael Holiday — said “Mary Cairins and the Reindeer Games” is the first in a planned series about a 12-year-old girl who participates in a perilous competition at the North Pole. The contest is held to crown the next Santa Claus.
Travel Weekly

TourRadar unveils adventure booking platform

Vienna-based online marketplace for multi-day tours, TourRadar, has launched a B2B platform that allows agents to earn commission from bookings. It announced its move into B2B distribution with the Adventure Booking Platform during its recent online event called Adventure Together. TourRadar is connected to more than 2,500 operators whose tours...
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Adventure Stadium!

The first daughter store under The Adventure umbrella, The Adventure Stadium, is now open! The soft opening of The Adventure Stadium is now in full swing, and the staff is welcoming guests and leading them upstairs to the new shop space. The sports and entertainment enthusiasts now have their own...
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #10

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #10 is out on Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview here…. Chaos at Takodana! The Padawans must once again face the Nihil after they’ve attacked the Jedi temple. Overwhelmed and outnumbered, the heroes are backed into a corner until an unlikely Padawan among them unmasks their full potential and saves the day!
GQMagazine

Best Stuff Box

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Four times a year, we pack a mix of our favorite things into the GQ Best Stuff Box—then ship it directly to your door. Besides a box full of vetted-and-endorsed goods, you get a crazy deal: Each Best Stuff Box has over $200 worth of products…but only costs $50.
