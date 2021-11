If you’re in the market for a “cheap” Chromebook, there’s never been a better time to buy. Right now, you can head over to Best Buy and find more than a dozen devices that will run you less than $200. That said, be mindful of what you’re buying. It’s easy to get duped into buying a cheap laptop only to find out that the CPU is going on five years old and you’re only getting a couple more years of updates. That “cheap” laptop has now cost you double because you’ll now have to replace it way sooner than you expected.

