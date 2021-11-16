ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Exam Invigilator (Casual) - Casual

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzWU5_0cyi1cBh00

Pay: £10per hour

Start Date: Immediate

Purpose

To oversee and supervise examinations and to ensure that all JCQ guidelines and regulations for the integrity and security of the examination papers and procedures are strictly adhered to during examination sessions

Specific Responsibilities

  • To assist in the setting up of examination rooms
  • To carry out checks on the identity of candidates on their arrival if necessary
  • To ensure no unauthorised items are brought into the examination hall, such as mobile phones, revision notes or other paperwork
  • To ensure all candidates receive the correct examination question papers and answer papers
  • To complete the Attendance Register during the examination and inform the Exams Office of any absentees immediately
  • To supervise the candidates throughout the whole time the examination is in progress, and give complete attention at all times to this duty including being aware of any needs that candidates may have
  • To ensure candidates obey the regulations of an examination room as laid out in the examination guidelines
  • At the end of the examination, to collate all scripts in candidate number order and ensure that they are handed to the Examination Officer
  • To maintain security and confidentiality at all times
  • To collect all unused stationery in the Examination room and return it to the Exams Office
  • To ensure that the room is left in a tidy condition
  • To assist in other activities as may reasonably be requested by the centre from time to time

Closing Date: 26/11/2021 at 09:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Weald of Kent is a selective Girls’ Grammar School for 11-18 year olds with a roll of approximately 1900 students including our co-educational Sixth Form. The school is one of the highest performing schools in the country. We aspire to excel at everything we do. Owing to our continued success we are thrilled to have been given permission by the Secretary of State to expand and mirror what we deliver at our Tonbridge campus in a campus at Sevenoaks, which opened in September 2017. In addition to the exciting new facilities, we have also invested in our Tonbridge campus which now has a state of the art Sports Hall and university style Sixth Form Study Centre with a new science block being built this year. Both campuses are situated in beautiful rural settings with far reaching views across the Garden of England with excellent transport links.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Lunchtime Supervisor (Casual) - Casual

To oversee and supervise our students during their lunch time. Monitoring lunch ques, the school field, corridors and class rooms to ensure all students are behaving appropriately and to ensure the health and safety of all. Specific responsibilities. Supervision of all students during lunch time. To ensure students are behaving...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

School Governor - Casual

We are looking to appoint new Governors to our Governing Body to provide strategic support in various areas of the management and improvement of the school. This is an exciting time for Thamesview, with the support of Kent County Council we are going through a period of expansion which will include an increase in pupil numbers giving the school a published admission number (PAN) of 210 within the next 2 years. This expansion will bring several new buildings which will be managed outside of the existing PFI contract and an increase in staff numbers.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Lettings Officer - Casual

Pay: £10.00 per hour (zero hours contract) We are looking for someone to drive our schools lettings business, ensuring our facilities are available for community use whilst generating additional income for the School. This presents a unique opportunity to develop a successful lettings programme that will benefit all of our...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exam Invigilator#The Room#Secretary Of State#Jcq#The Attendance Register#The Exams Office#Girls Grammar School
The Guardian

Teaching Assistant (HLTA Casual) - Casual

Would you like to work for a friendly supportive school on a flexible supply basis?. Are you a friendly and motivated practitioner with the experience and energy to engage our children and deliver pre-planned lessons to our wonderful children?. Do you have experience of delivering pre-planned English, Maths, Science and...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Guardian

Casual Service Support Worker - Oldham

Location: Royal Oldham Hospital, Greater Manchester (requires travel within the OL postcode area) Contract type: Casual Hours (working when you are available, as and when needed) Salary: £8.91 per hour. We've got an opportunity... Do you love helping people in need? Do you want to make a difference to vulnerable...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

Students Happy To Be Back At Curley School After Over A Week Of Remote Learning

BOSTON (CBS) — Students returned to the Curley K-8 School in Jamaica Plain on Monday after over a week of remote learning due to a COVID outbreak. “I am happy to have him back in school. It’s really important to have him in person,” said mother Alison Moreno. Some of the younger students struggled to adjust to the remote learning. “I really did not like being online, it was tough doing all the work,” said sixth-grader Jakayla McNeil. “It’s hard for five-year-olds doing remote learning, they have a tough time sitting in front of the computer,” Moreno explained. Parents are hoping Boston Public Schools learned...
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

Casual Residential Worker

Closing date: This is a rolling advert and applications will be considered as and when received. Making a difference for young people in residential care. Kensington and Chelsea is a diverse, ambitious and innovative London Borough. We are committed to maintaining in-house residential care on a short-, medium- and long-term basis for young people with EBD living in the Borough.
JOBS
CBS Pittsburgh

Vote To Reinstate Harsher Punishments At Pittsburgh Public Schools Fails

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public School board voted 4-4 to not reinstate harsher punishments for repeated minor misbehaviors in city schools. In a heated meeting Tuesday night, most of the board’s members did acknowledge that city schools are dealing with many issues like class disruptions and fights. “Principals came to us because the schools are in need of immediate help,” said board president Sylvia Wilson. The board did not agree on reinstating the student disciplinary policy on the table. If it did pass, students with more than three level one infractions could have faced stricter consequences, including detention, in-school suspension or out-of-school...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Guardian

Supply Farm Assistant - Casual - Special Needs Position

Pay: £18,933 - £21,748 pro-rata (£9.81 - £11.27 p/hour) We are looking for experienced people to work on a casual basis in the role of…. £18,933 - £21,748 pro-rata (£9.81 to £11.27 p/h) To provide support to the school on an adhoc basis by maintaining responsibility for the welfare of...
JOBS
The Guardian

Casual Midday Supervisors x 3

5 hours per week 12:40pm – 1:40pm, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Wednesdays. Oaklands School is a fully inclusive school with a wealth of opportunities for all learners to achieve their full potential. We are a school which serves the local community and promotes co-operation, responsibility and respect.
JOBS
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy