Exam Invigilator (Casual) - Casual

Pay: £10per hour

Start Date: Immediate

Purpose

To oversee and supervise examinations and to ensure that all JCQ guidelines and regulations for the integrity and security of the examination papers and procedures are strictly adhered to during examination sessions

Specific Responsibilities

To assist in the setting up of examination rooms

To carry out checks on the identity of candidates on their arrival if necessary

To ensure no unauthorised items are brought into the examination hall, such as mobile phones, revision notes or other paperwork

To ensure all candidates receive the correct examination question papers and answer papers

To complete the Attendance Register during the examination and inform the Exams Office of any absentees immediately

To supervise the candidates throughout the whole time the examination is in progress, and give complete attention at all times to this duty including being aware of any needs that candidates may have

To ensure candidates obey the regulations of an examination room as laid out in the examination guidelines

At the end of the examination, to collate all scripts in candidate number order and ensure that they are handed to the Examination Officer

To maintain security and confidentiality at all times

To collect all unused stationery in the Examination room and return it to the Exams Office

To ensure that the room is left in a tidy condition

To assist in other activities as may reasonably be requested by the centre from time to time

Closing Date: 26/11/2021 at 09:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Weald of Kent is a selective Girls’ Grammar School for 11-18 year olds with a roll of approximately 1900 students including our co-educational Sixth Form. The school is one of the highest performing schools in the country. We aspire to excel at everything we do. Owing to our continued success we are thrilled to have been given permission by the Secretary of State to expand and mirror what we deliver at our Tonbridge campus in a campus at Sevenoaks, which opened in September 2017. In addition to the exciting new facilities, we have also invested in our Tonbridge campus which now has a state of the art Sports Hall and university style Sixth Form Study Centre with a new science block being built this year. Both campuses are situated in beautiful rural settings with far reaching views across the Garden of England with excellent transport links.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1