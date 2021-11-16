See the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, including new multifamily housing and townhome developments

Over the last five years, Austin has added hundreds of acres of parkland to serve its rapidly growing population after more than a decade of falling behind. Between 1995 and 2017, as Austin’s population climbed from just over 500,000 people to just under 1 million, the ratio of acres per 1,000 residents dropped from 27 to 18, according to city data.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO