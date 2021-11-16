ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

See the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, including new multifamily housing and townhome developments

By Morgan O'Neal
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wondering what renovations and new construction are underway or set to begin soon in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto? The following commercial projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change. The Depot Townhomes: 115 E....

Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels animal advisory board to consider ordinance regulating the sale of pets in city limits

After months of public discussion surrounding the sale of animals in local pet stores, New Braunfels officials have begun considering potential regulations that mirror ordinances in surrounding areas. During an Oct. 27 New Braunfels Animal Services Advisory Board meeting, members discussed a possible ordinance that would regulate the sale of,...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hutto ISD shares updates on construction projects

The Hutto independent school district board received updates on several construction projects around the district at their Nov. 18 meeting, including the Memorial Stadium and Ninth Grade Athletic field. Ninth Grade Center Athletic field. According to documents provided by district staff, concerns have been raised around the track surface of...
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 new businesses in the Cedar Park-Leander area

Here are three businesses that have recently opened in the Cedar Park-Leander area. 1. Face2Body Skin Studio opened Nov. 2 in Cedar Park. The business offers services including Columbian body contouring, Laser liposuction, Columbian bum lift, lymphatic drainage, microcurrent facials, facials, LED light therapy and customized spray tans. A boutique also sells shapewear and self-tanning products. It is located at 715 Discovery Blvd., Ste. 202, Cedar Park. 512-986-7042. www.face2bodyskinstudio.com.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Tesla, ACC unveil START Manufacturing training facilities

Austin Community College district and Tesla unveiled facilities the college will use for a manufacturing technician program, created to form a hiring pipeline between the college and the electric auto manufacturer. ACC Chancellor Richard Rhodes, Tesla representatives and Austin Mayor Steve Adler were present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 19.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Special election for Austin's District 4 council seat set for Jan. 25

The special election to fill Austin City Council Member Greg Casar's vacated District 4 council seat is set for Jan. 25. The special election was ordered during council's Nov. 18 meeting. The election is needed to replace Casar on the 11-member dais due to his run for Congressional District 35, prompting his resignation from Austin City Council. Casar will continue to serve as a council member until his successor's swearing-in, which is expected to be Feb. 4.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Willie's Grill & Icehouse coming to Pflugerville

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is expanding with a new location in Pflugerville at 19200 Colorado Sand Drive. A representative with the Willie’s Grill & Icehouse location in Georgetown confirmed the new location in Pflugerville is happening but could not say when construction would begin or end. Information from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states the company filed for a $2.8 million new build Nov. 19. Willie’s Grill & Icehouse has several locations throughout Central Texas and the Greater Houston area. Willie’s serves a diverse menu of food and drinks that includes burgers, tacos, sandwiches and coastal cuisine. www.williesgrillandicehouse.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
