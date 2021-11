As campus clears for Thanksgiving break, international students living far away from their families’ homes often stay each year. IU freshman international student Joy Xu, who moved to Bloomington in August from Nanjing, China, will be staying on campus for the break because she is too far away from her family to visit home. Though she’s been enjoying her time in the United States so far, she said she wishes she could see her family more.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO