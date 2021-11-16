Lunchtime Supervisor (Casual) - Casual
Pay: £15 per hour
Start Date: Immediate
To oversee and supervise our students during their lunch time. Monitoring lunch ques, the school field, corridors and class rooms to ensure all students are behaving appropriately and to ensure the health and safety of all.
Specific responsibilities
- Supervision of all students during lunch time
- To ensure students are behaving appropriately when queuing for their lunch in order to maintain the safety and wellbeing of all students and staff
- To assist with setting up/tidying up the dining hall and school grounds
- To ensure all students move swiftly to lesson when lunch time has ended
- To ensure students clean up their rubbish
- To ensure students and staff have access to a First Aider if there is an accident or injury
- To ensure that students are supervised at all times
- To ensure that students move safely around the building or premises at all times
- To ensure the behavior policy is followed accordingly, if necessary
- To ensure any safeguarding issues or incidents are reported in line with our safeguarding policy
Closing Date: 29/11/2021 at 09:00
Interviews: TBC
Information about the school
Weald of Kent is a selective Girls’ Grammar School for 11-18 year olds with a roll of approximately 1900 students including our co-educational Sixth Form. The school is one of the highest performing schools in the country. We aspire to excel at everything we do. Owing to our continued success we are thrilled to have been given permission by the Secretary of State to expand and mirror what we deliver at our Tonbridge campus in a campus at Sevenoaks, which opened in September 2017. In addition to the exciting new facilities, we have also invested in our Tonbridge campus which now has a state of the art Sports Hall and university style Sixth Form Study Centre with a new science block being built this year. Both campuses are situated in beautiful rural settings with far reaching views across the Garden of England with excellent transport links.
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).
