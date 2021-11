Mary Curry has run a child care business from her two-story home on a quiet street in south Tacoma for nine years. Before the pandemic, the business ran at capacity, with a few employees helping care for a dozen children. Now it’s just her, taking care of four kids. The finances were never very good, but during the pandemic Curry has been losing money operating her business in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. She said she has kept her doors open out of a sense of mission to help her community and “my families.”

