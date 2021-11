My brother says, “There ain’t nuthin’ cuter than a baby goat.” My wife and I raise goats on our small farm, and I really can’t disagree. Recently, our nannies have started kidding, but they’re not trying to be funny. There’s really nothing funny about it. It’s been a bad week for goat teats. We have babies that can’t nurse because of one issue or an udder. Consequently, we have to hand-milk the affected nannies and bottle feed the babes. Man—this is starting to sound like a sad country song. Whether it’s sad or not, every day is a song when you think about it (I think John Lee Hooker said that).

