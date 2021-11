2PM's Junho is receiving many compliments for his acting performance in MBC's new drama series 'The Red Sleeve'. 'The Red Sleeve' premiered on November 12th, starring actress Lee Se Young and Junho as the show's lead. Junho has been receiving many compliments regarding his acting performance as King Jeongjo since the series started. Based on a bestselling novel of the same name, 'The Red Sleeve' is a fictional retelling of the story of King Jeongjo of Joseon and the concubine he loved.

