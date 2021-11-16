ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Director Quentin Tarantino is being sued over his Pulp Fiction NFT drop

By Michael McSweeney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA planned non-fungible token (NFT) sale from director Quentin Tarantino tied to the cult classic Pulp Fiction has run into some legal headwinds. Tarantino announced earlier this month that the NFT drop would feature "uncut" scenes and "secret" content about the film. Pulp Fiction was released in 1994 and won...

