The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Swimming team has been off for a period of time now and practicing and tapering down to get ready for this weekends Section 8A Girl’s Swimming Tournament being held at Detroit Lakes High School. Today will be the prelims that will determine who will be able to be in the Finals on Saturday. The top eight in each event will advance to the Championship in their respective events while the next eight or 9-16 will be in the consolation final tomorrow. The prelims will start about 5:00 PM tonight with the advancers on Saturday will go off about 2:00 PM. The top two in each event qualifies for the Minnesota State Class A Girl’s Swimming Meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO