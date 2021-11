Security threats come in many shapes and forms – and enterprise security teams have their hands full dealing with data breaches, ransomware infections, and supply chain attacks. Data from Dark Reading’s latest Strategic Security Survey shows that the majority of IT security leaders are concerned about the broad array of threats against enterprise data, despite feeling confident in their ability to detect and respond to incidents. As the figure shows, 58% of security leaders say cybercriminals pose the biggest threat to enterprise data, followed by 40% concerned about authorized users and internal employees. Tellingly, a small but significant number of respondents cited cloud and network service providers, and suppliers and contractors, two groups that didn’t really come up in the 2020 survey, as significant threats.

