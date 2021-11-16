ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

CCC reports senior progress

By Shea Edwards
thesoutherneronline.com
 8 days ago

According to Midtown’s College Career Center Monthly Snapshot, 36 percent of the...

thesoutherneronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

CCC plans accelerated degree in CNC machining

The new offering will provide a degree in as little as 18 months with high-level training and certification. Clackamas Community College is offering a new accelerated degree in machine tool technology starting winter term. With convenient evening classes, students can get career ready in just 18 months. The college's machine...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WCAX

Progress report on how Test to Stay is working in Vermont schools

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont students are staying in school because of the state’s Test to Stay program. The rapid result antigen tests are used to screen unvaccinated students potentially exposed to COVID. It’s not clear how many schools overall are participating because that’s not how the state tracks...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy