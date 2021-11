GENEVA—The leaders of 10 different tire manufacturing companies convened virtually Nov. 4 with the task of validating the ongoing mission of sustainability in the industry. The CEOs are part of the Tire Industry Project, founded in 2005 with the purpose of researching health and environmental impacts of tires from inception to end-of-life, and how those impacts can be allayed.

