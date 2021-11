Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero put up 10 points and a game-high eight rebounds Tuesday in the Blue Devils’ 92-52 win over Gardner-Webb just days after being cited for aiding and abetting DWI. Banchero, the frontrunner to go No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, was a passenger in the back seat of his own vehicle driven by teammate Michael Savarino, the grandson of Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, at the time of the incident.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO