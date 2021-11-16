Job Readiness Day prepares students for employment

INDIANA – Recently, Indianapolis hosted nearly 60,000 FFA members from around the country for the National FFA Convention. This convention has been held in Indy for a number of years and will continue to be the host for years to come. The four-day event was alive with students, parents, and advisors. Restaurants stayed busy, hotels became full, the career expo was crowded with exhibitors, and it was a breath of fresh air to get back to normal. Each year, this event helps prepare a career-ready workforce.
Comments / 0