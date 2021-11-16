ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Job Readiness Day prepares students for employment

By Shea Edwards
thesoutherneronline.com
 8 days ago

Job Readiness Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and is held in the Media Center...

thesoutherneronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
iowacentral.edu

Career fair brings students, employers together

The Iowa Central Community College campus recently played host to over 60 employers and almost 400 students for a career fair. Decker Truck Line, Inc., Fort Dodge School District, Unity Point, Friendship Haven, CJ Bio America, the City of Fort Dodge, Cargill and Nestle Purina were among those in attendance for Triton students.
FORT DODGE, IA
Yale Daily News

Students adapt to in-person work as employment numbers rise

This semester’s relaxed COVID-19 restrictions have allowed many student employees to return to work or to pursue on-campus jobs for the first time. But the return to in-person employment poses new challenges as students factor work responsibilities into their academic and extracurricular schedules under uncertain COVID-19 circumstances. Between July 1...
NEW HAVEN, CT
TheConversationAU

Fair access to university depends on much more than making students 'job-ready'

Today is World Access to Higher Education Day, but Australia is still a long way off fair access for students from all backgrounds. The enrolment share of students from low socio-economic, regional and non-English-speaking backgrounds fell in 2019. And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit these students hard, affecting both their expectations and pathways to higher education. Access rates of other equity groups, such as students from remote areas, remain low. Achieving equitable access is a complex challenge. Our longitudinal study of school student aspirations shows we need to think more broadly about how young people see the meaning...
EDUCATION
Morning Journal

LCCC hands-on training prepares students for future

Ridge Tool Company, the maker of RIDGID-branded products, knows how to manufacture tools that stand the test of time. The company, located in Elyria, invented its first pipe wrench in 1923, and it still is a favorite among plumbers today. The leaders of Ridge Tool know exactly why their tools...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
thelevisalazer.com

Second job fair at ACTC sees growth in employers, students attending

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC), in partnership with the Ashland Alliance, held a job fair for current ACTC students and alumni earlier this month. Attending the November 12 job fair were 27 employers with a total of 60 company representatives. There were 112 students, representing many...
ASHLAND, KY
studybreaks.com

Getting Back to Work: A Deep Dive Into Student Employment

Employed scholars are an asset, but the challenges of the last few years have transformed the way they think of the workplace and how they will operate within it. Whether students take part in an internship, a work-study program or even a job independent of school affiliations, adaptation is key to understanding a new set of rules. However, with the importance of student employment in mind, is also vital to recognize the full impact that the last couple of years have had on students’ practical job options, as well as their chosen fields of study.
EDUCATION
wbiw.com

FFA prepares a career-ready workforce

INDIANA – Recently, Indianapolis hosted nearly 60,000 FFA members from around the country for the National FFA Convention. This convention has been held in Indy for a number of years and will continue to be the host for years to come. The four-day event was alive with students, parents, and advisors. Restaurants stayed busy, hotels became full, the career expo was crowded with exhibitors, and it was a breath of fresh air to get back to normal. Each year, this event helps prepare a career-ready workforce.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
radiokmzn.com

STUDENTS LEARN ABOUT MANUFACTURING JOBS

Area high school students got a chance to learn about manufacturing jobs Tuesday (11/9) at a program at Vermeer in Pella. The National Association of Manufacturers sponsored an event called “Creators Wanted.” Carolyn Lee, the executive director of the Manufacturing Institute, says many people don’t know what manufacturing is like in the 21st century.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
click orlando

Orange County school district forms new partnership to help students prepare for trade jobs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new partnership is preparing Orange County Public School students for high-paying jobs in the construction industry. Randall Academy is a partnership between OCPS School-to-Work program and Randall Construction Holdings, Inc. Randall Academy opened during the 2020 school year and is piloting the program with 12 students.
texasborderbusiness.com

Manufacturing student prepares for the opportunity of a lifetime

McALLEN, Texas – Years spent in his father’s garage as a boy are paying off for Bryant Salinas, a South Texas College student. Having long been exposed to machines as a child, and with a natural affinity for math and calculation, Salinas said he dreamed about a career as an engineer. The love of building and repairing was in his blood from the beginning, he said.
MCALLEN, TX
Whittier Daily News

What caused great shortage of labor?: Letters

I submit that among service workers the government’s putting people on the dole, killing the soul and telling them the world owes you a living has suffocated any ambition. The article in today’s paper about the service workers going on strike I submit is Exhibit A of unrealistic expectations. Those jobs never were careers or trades with which one could make a decent living. They were kids’ jobs. Ultimately those who refuse to learn a trade or get a career will be replaced by computers and robots, which don’t go on strike, can be depreciated I presume and don’t whine. Look at banks. One has to have a search warrant to find a teller or loan officer. The government will pay a permanent welfare stipend to them and insist on housing for them from the private sector with increased taxes.
BUSINESS
krcgtv.com

Capital City Job Center connects workers to short-staffed employers

JEFFERSON CITY — On Wednesday, the Capital City Job Center held its monthly employment opportunity event, "Walk-in Wednesdays." Patricia Barnes, the state supervisor for the job center, said all businesses share the same problem. "All of the employers that I talk to, including the six or seven in my event...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WNYT

Community job fair brings dozens of employers to Crossgates

GUILDERLAND - Roughly 30 local businesses or service organizations had tables set up inside Crossgates Mall Wednesday, waiting to talk to people about a job. New York State Police were there, along with banking, insurance, or retail – about 30 businesses in all. About half of the businesses are in...
GUILDERLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy