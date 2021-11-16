Job Readiness Day prepares students for employment

I submit that among service workers the government’s putting people on the dole, killing the soul and telling them the world owes you a living has suffocated any ambition. The article in today’s paper about the service workers going on strike I submit is Exhibit A of unrealistic expectations. Those jobs never were careers or trades with which one could make a decent living. They were kids’ jobs. Ultimately those who refuse to learn a trade or get a career will be replaced by computers and robots, which don’t go on strike, can be depreciated I presume and don’t whine. Look at banks. One has to have a search warrant to find a teller or loan officer. The government will pay a permanent welfare stipend to them and insist on housing for them from the private sector with increased taxes.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO