OFHS Community Service class Helps Humane Society

WILMINGTON - On Sunday, October 3, St. Mary’s in the Mountains held its annual Blessing of the Animals service as part of its celebration of St. Francis Day. As part of this event, attended by many dogs, as well as their human family members and other friends, the church raised $400 for the Windham County Humane Society. Doug Fruge, left, and Lorrie Scime, right, of St. Mary’s offered these funds to Maya Richmond, incoming executive director for WCHS, and Annie Guion, outgoing WCHS executive director, to help with the society’s continuing mission to ensure the safety and well-being of animals and enhance the relationship between individuals and pets through adoption, education, advocacy, compassion, and promotion of animal welfare. For more information https://windhamcountyhumane.org or www.smmvt.org.

WINDHAM COUNTY, VT ・ 10 DAYS AGO