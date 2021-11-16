ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

OFHS Community Service class Helps Humane Society

By Staff Report
therecordlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an attempt to implement community service learning activities, students in Mrs. Spears' Family and...

www.therecordlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Humane Society of Tulsa asking for blanket donations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for new or slightly used fleece blankets. HST says they've gotten low on stock at both of their locations. They say any small to medium blanket you don't use anymore would be perfect. There are also $3 fleece blankets available to purchase at Wal Mart.
TULSA, OK
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Vet students assist humane society

Purdue University Shelter Animal Medicine students visited the Marion-Grant County Humane Society (MGCHS) Thursday to offer their services to some of the shelter pets in our community. The veterinarian students are able to give the shelter's pets the care that the shelter is unable to, including rabies vaccines, spaying and...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WVNS

Raleigh County Library holds sneaker drive for Humane Society

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking to clean out your closet, some of your old shoes could go towards a good cause. The Raleigh County Public Library is accepting donations of old sneakers and rubber shoes. The shoes will be re-purposed into playground material. Money raised from those donations will then be given […]
BECKLEY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Greater Clarksburg Kennel club makes donation to humane society

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club was able to contribute $500 to the Harrison County Humane Society on Wednesday. Members of the kennel club said that they made the donation in honor of one of their member Joan Mituniewicz who had died and left some funds to the organization. Also, members stated Mituniewicz […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Charity#Ofhs Community Service#Helps Humane Society
Deerfield Valley News

Animal blessing raises funds for humane society

WILMINGTON - On Sunday, October 3, St. Mary’s in the Mountains held its annual Blessing of the Animals service as part of its celebration of St. Francis Day. As part of this event, attended by many dogs, as well as their human family members and other friends, the church raised $400 for the Windham County Humane Society. Doug Fruge, left, and Lorrie Scime, right, of St. Mary’s offered these funds to Maya Richmond, incoming executive director for WCHS, and Annie Guion, outgoing WCHS executive director, to help with the society’s continuing mission to ensure the safety and well-being of animals and enhance the relationship between individuals and pets through adoption, education, advocacy, compassion, and promotion of animal welfare. For more information https://windhamcountyhumane.org or www.smmvt.org.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
arkvalleyvoice.com

Ark-Valley Humane Society Seeking Photographers

The Ark-Valley Humane Society is looking for a photographer that is interested in volunteering time and skill to photograph their adoptable animals. Volunteers will be compensated in dog kisses and cat cuddles. Interested parties are asked to email kzic@ark-valley.org for more details. Founded in 1991, Ark-Valley Humane Society advocates for...
ANIMALS
Frankfort Times

Humane Society requests donations

With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching fast, the Humane Society of Clinton County needs the community’s help creating something special for its dogs and cats. Since 2019, community donations have made it possible for the Humane Society of Clinton County to treat its animals to special Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. “This...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Herald Tribune

Community Foundation awards 12 grants supporting health care, education, human services

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded 12 grants to nonprofit organizations totaling more than $320,000 in its third Equity and Access grant cycle. The support will strengthen local service programs in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties that face systemic barriers to health care, education, and human services. Each nonprofit shared a commitment to strengthen their diversity, equity, and inclusion framework and build a region where all who call it home can thrive.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News-Herald.com

Lake Humane Society receives $50,000 matching gift opportunity

The holiday season is fast approaching, and someone is already making a gift to help those in need. Lake Humane Society in Mentor announced in a recent press release that an anonymous donor has presented them with a matching gift opportunity. Each donation made to the Humane Society through Nov....
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County Humane Society hosting yard sale

JONESBORO — Clayton County Humane Society’s Two By Two Thrift Shop is hosting a yard sale fundraiser on Nov. 20. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the animals at the Humane Society. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Two By Two Thrift...
JONESBORO, GA
lootpress.com

Local library collecting sneakers to raise money for humane society

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Public Library is holding a sneaker drive for the month of November. According to the library, any size or type of sneakers in any condition can be dropped off at any branch until the end of the month. Those sneakers will be collected and mailed to “GotSneakers,” a company that pays to recycle sneakers and create a circular economy.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
KFVS12

Humane society raises funds with annual gourmet food auction

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri held their Annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction in Jackson today. They had plenty of food and other items up for auction at the Montgomery Bank conference and training center. Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Board Chairman Charlotte Craig says...
JACKSON, MO
Sierra Sun

Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe offers wide array of services

Having a pet is a very fulfilling experience but it can also be very expensive. That’s why the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe offers a wide range of services to help keep pets in their loving homes whenever possible. But the nonprofit organization also works to help all animals, even those without a home. For example, did you know the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe provides trap-neuter-return services to unowned cats living outdoors in many parts of our region? Did you know the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe offers free vaccines and free pet food?
TRUCKEE, CA
The Blade

Craft show benefits humane society

The Toledo Humane Society Crafters will host a craft show Saturday to benefit the humane society. The craft show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Maumee United Methodist Church Life Center, 405 Sackett St.
TOLEDO, OH
WSET

7-year-old boy donates birthday money to Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 7-year-old Bedford County boy donated his birthday money to help animals in need. Fisher Talbott was at his grandmother's house when he saw an ASPCA commercial showing dogs and cats in terrible conditions. When asked what he wanted for his upcoming birthday, Fisher replied, "fishing...
LYNCHBURG, VA
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiian Humane Society hosts no-fee adoption day

The Hawaiian Humane Society in Honolulu will be hosting a no-fee adoption day this Sunday. Subaru Hawaiʻi is sponsoring the event by covering the adoption fees for all animals that day. There are over 50 adoptable animals, ranging from dogs and cats to guinea pigs and birds. No appointment is...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy