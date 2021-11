Depending on ones perspective, there are several ways to frame the United States’ 1-1 draw with Jamaica in World Cup qualifying in Kingston on Tuesday. It was disappointing in that the USMNT failed to build off the momentum it generated with a tantalizing 2-0 win against Mexico on Friday. That’s the vibe coach Gregg Berhalter picked up on in the locker room after the game, where he saw the unhappiness on his players’ faces.

