Philadelphia International Airport Officials Encouraging Travelers To Arrive Early As Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Starts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia International Airport is preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday travel season which kicks off on Friday. Airport officials are encouraging travelers to arrive early.

They say you should be at the airport at least three hours before your scheduled flight.

Face masks are also required for all passengers over the age of 2 and must be worn both inside the airport and on all planes.

Parking is in tight supply, with on-site garages at capacity, and the airport’s economy lot closed. You’re encouraged to use offsite parking, public transportation or get a ride.

If you will be picking someone up at the airport, you are urged to use the cell phone waiting lot.

More than 848,000 people are expected to pass through the airport from Friday through the end of November.