Just a little over five years after departing from NBC’s Chicago PD, Sophia Bush has reportedly landed a role on a new medical series called Good Sam. According to CBS, Good Sam follows Dr. Samantha Griffith as she learned the ropes as the new top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. She received the role after the “leader” of the hospital, who happens to be her father, fell into a coma. “But complications have set in: Having recovered, the elder doc wants to resume his duties. Sam can only relent, right? The result is a clash of family wills between old guard and new methods in a life-and-death business.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO