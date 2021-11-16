ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Release RB Le’Veon Bell After Five Games

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday released running back Le’Veon Bell after five games with the team.

Bell carried the ball 31 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns during that span.

The ninth-year back posted about his release on Twitter, saying the move hurt “but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least.”

The Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad in September, part of a flurry of moves after JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all suffered season-ending injuries.

Through nine games, veterans Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman have received the lion’s share of the carries, rushing for just over 200 yards each.

The Ravens also said they released tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad.

