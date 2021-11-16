Far Cry 6’s Vaas: Insanity DLC is now live

With the option of downloadable content, developers and studios now have the opportunity to add on to the main spectacle, extending the gameplay experience that hopefully refreshes the formula for the player and game. The concept is not new, and while some consider DLCs to be parts of the full game that have been withheld to charge consumers more, there are instances where they can alter the trajectory of the game and that’s where the Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC takes a refreshing turn by inviting a figure from the past, and embracing a new way to play.

