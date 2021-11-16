ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Far Cry 6’s Vaas: Insanity DLC is now live

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar Cry 6 players can now step into the shoes of Far Cry 3 antagonist Vaas Montenegro. The Vaas: Insanity DLC lets players dive deep into Vaas’s psyche in either solo or two-player co-op as they...

egmnow.com

videogameschronicle.com

Far Cry’s boss has left Ubisoft

The most senior creative behind Ubisoft’s Far Cry franchise has left the company, VGC can reveal. Dan Hay served as Far Cry’s executive producer for a period of more than ten years at Ubisoft Montreal, where he was credited for overseeing the series during its most prosperous period. Hay joined...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Far Cry 6 - Vaas: Insanity DLC Release Date; Roguelite Elements Announced

We've learned the release date of the Vaas: Insanity DLC for Far Cry 6. It was also revealed that the add-on will feature roguelite elements. Ubisoft has announced the release date of Vaas: Insanity, the first expansion for Far Cry 6. The expansion will debut on November 16, simultaneously on all hardware platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Far Cry 6 Vaas Insanity content releases November 16th

Far Cry 6’s Vaas Insanity DLC is going to be available on November 16th, Ubisoft has confirmed. In this content, players take control of Far Cry 3 antagonist Vaas in a roguelite experience where players start with a pistol and find better weapons to journey through his mind. The role is being reprised by Michael Mando, who played Vaas in Far Cry 3. Vaas is the first villain you will be able to play as in the Season Pass content, with Pagan Min and Joseph Seed DLC also coming.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Far Cry 6 Vaas Insanity Gets Release Date and Gameplay Details

Ubisoft has given a release date for the first DLC for Far Cry 6 featuring Vaas from Far Cry 3. It will be out on November 16 and will be a part of the season pass. The Far Cry 6 Season Pass is unique in the sense that it focuses on the three different villains from the franchise’s past. This includes Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. The first DLC is called Vaas Insanity and it is confirmed to arrive on November 16.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Far Cry 6 Vase: Madness DLC Coming Next Week

Ubisoft announces that the “Vase: Wahnsinn” DLC for Far Cry 6 comes out on November 16. Here we creep, as the name suggests, in the role of Vaas, the cult villain Far cry 3. Far Cry 6 was released on October 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

There’s Now a Trailer For Marvel’s Avengers’ Spider-Man DLC

“This certainly is a trailer for Marvel’s Avenger’s Spider-Man DLC!” That’s the headline we were going to go with. After all, we’d already commented on how the addition of Spider-Man to the PlayStation version of this action RPG is a little late in the day. But then we realised that the trailer could be for almost anything Spider-Man related, it’s just so run-of-the mill.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Far Cry Boss Dan Hay Leaves Ubisoft, Dwell Service Like Murderer’s Creed Infinity Rumored

Ubisoft has seen plenty of behind-the-scenes upheavals lately, and now it appears the corporate’s Far Cry crew can be within the midst of a shake up. First reported by Video Games Chronicle, Dan Hay, who has served as govt producer of the Far Cry sequence at Ubisoft Montreal since Far Cry 3, has left the corporate. Ubisoft confirmed the departure in an announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Far Cry 6’ sets a release date for the villainous ‘Vaas: Insanity’ add-on

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6‘s first paid DLC (downloadable content) will launch on Tuesday 16th November. The previously announced Vaas: Insanity DLC introduces Vaas Montenegro as a playable character. Voiced by Better Call Saul actor, Michael Mando, it’s the start of Far Cry 6‘s plan to cast players as some of the series’ most infamous villains.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Far Cry 6 Season Pass owners can play Vaas: Insanity next week

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6’s first villainous activity, Vaas: Insanity, launches on November 16th for owners of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Vaas: Insanity takes us into the warped mind of Far Cry 3’s antagonist Vass Montenegro, with Michael Mando reprising his role. The DLC is inspired by the roguelite genre, and tasks us with traversing Vaas’ warped psyche to understand his past, motivations, and personal demons (don’t feel pity for him, we tell thee). Starting out with nothing but a pistol, we’ll need to scavenge for better weaponry and power-ups to fight the enemies within, and hopefully, make it to the end.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Far Cry’s Executive Producer Dan Hay Leaves Ubisoft

After Working With Far Cry Since 2011, Tomorrow Will Be Dan Hay’s Last Day. Far Cry 3 was Dan Hay’s first time working for Far Cry series – a strong impression, given how well that title was received. Since then, he’s helped Ubisoft release tons of other Far Cry titles, including Blood Dragon and Far Cry 5. But tomorrow, November 12th, marks Dan Hay’s last day at Ubisoft Montreal. It’s the end of an era for the Far Cry series, and it’ll be interesting to see how the series evolves in his absence.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Far Cry 6 Player Discovers The Game's Best Detail

Far Cry 6 has been out for a few weeks, and while most can agree the game has several problems and instances where it falls shorts -- particularly in its open-world design and writing -- there's no denying there's a lot of great elements of the game, including a wide range of smaller details that prove that while the game is very formulaic and a cookie-cutter Ubisoft experience, the developers did pour some love into the title.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC

With the option of downloadable content, developers and studios now have the opportunity to add on to the main spectacle, extending the gameplay experience that hopefully refreshes the formula for the player and game. The concept is not new, and while some consider DLCs to be parts of the full game that have been withheld to charge consumers more, there are instances where they can alter the trajectory of the game and that’s where the Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC takes a refreshing turn by inviting a figure from the past, and embracing a new way to play.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Far Cry 3 villain Vaas could return for a TV show or movie, says actor

The actor behind Far Cry 3's Vaas Montenegro is pushing for his character to return, this time on the big or small screen. You'll have an opportunity to meet Vaas again in the Far Cry 6 season pass DLC, which will let players take control of the charismatic antagonists from Far Cry 3, 4, and 5 in special rogue-like dreamscapes. It likely won't change the fact that Vaas apparently died at the hands of his rival about halfway through the game, but actor Michael Mando told Gaming Bible that he's been thinking about new directions to take his character "for a while."
VIDEO GAMES

