Boston Pops Holiday Concert Series Returning To Symphony Hall For First Time In Two Years

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 5 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in two years, the Boston Pops Orchestra will perform its holiday concert series in front of a live audience at Symphony Hall.

Live shows were canceled last year because of the COVID pandemic.

The 2021 Holiday Pops season will run from December 2-24.

Anyone attending the concerts will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. For children under five years old, a negative COVID test will be required.

Masks will also be required, but there will be no social distancing. Anyone sitting at a table will be required to wear their masks whenever they are not actively eating or drinking.

Seven matinee performances for children are scheduled, designed to be shorter with no intermission. A sensory-friendly concert will also be held on Dec. 5 for those with autism and their families.

“We bring the music of the holiday season to our audiences, but it’s our audiences—by their participation, enthusiasm, and expressions of gratitude—who bring all of us a sense of purpose and inspire a deep appreciation of community that enriches all our lives,” Pops conductor Keith Lockhart said. “We so look forward to sharing the music of the holiday season and remembering how special it is to be together experiencing the inspirational messages of hope, love, and peace that resonate so powerfully this time of year and remind us of the importance of celebrating the beauty of life.”

