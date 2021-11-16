Tom Williams is retiring as Universal Parks chairman

Universal Orlando Resort is currently decked out for the holidays at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, and it is a magical time!. Regardless of which Park you choose to visit, there are a ton of festivities to enjoy and indulge in. At Universal Studios Florida, the streets of New York are lit up stunningly, transporting Guests to the city that never sleeps while they enjoy Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Florida have a ton of offerings in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

