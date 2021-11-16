ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Williams is retiring as Universal Parks chairman

By Tovin Lapan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Woodbury will be promoted to the role of chairman and CEO for Universal Parks and Resorts upon the retirement of current chairman Tom Williams. Woodbury, currently vice chairman, will assume the top role at the...

Inside the Magic

The Grinch Yells at Universal Guests to Get Out of The Park

Universal Orlando Resort is currently decked out for the holidays at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, and it is a magical time!. Regardless of which Park you choose to visit, there are a ton of festivities to enjoy and indulge in. At Universal Studios Florida, the streets of New York are lit up stunningly, transporting Guests to the city that never sleeps while they enjoy Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Florida have a ton of offerings in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
ORLANDO, FL
TravelDailyNews.com

Michael Hightower named President, Universal Creative for Universal Parks & Resorts

ORLANDO, FL - Michael Hightower, Senior Vice President, Executive Project Director for Universal Parks & Resorts, will become President of Universal Creative following the promotion of current President, Mark Woodbury to Chairman & CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts. Hightower will step into his new role effective January 1, 2022,...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Mark Woodbury named Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Universal Parks & Resorts

ORLANDO, FL – Mark Woodbury, Vice Chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts and President, Universal Creative, will become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer upon the retirement of current Chairman Tom Williams, the company announced. Mr. Williams will retire effective March 16, 2022. Mr. Woodbury will step into his new role...
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

After 33 Years With the Company, Universal’s CEO Is Retiring

While there may be a petition out to fire Disney CEO Bob Chapek, another giant Theme Park industry CEO is stepping down from his post. After 33 years with the company, Universal Parks and Resorts Chair and CEO Tom Williams is retiring. Tom Williams, who has been with Universal for...
ORLANDO, FL
#Universal Citywalk#Universal Studios Florida#Retirement#Universal Parks#Resorts#Super Nintendo World#Universal Studios Beijing#Universal Creative#Citywalk
flickdirect.com

Universal Parks and Resorts Earns Three TEA Awards

The Themed Entertainment Association announced today that Universal Parks & Resorts has earned three coveted "TEA" awards. The awards won are as follows:. * Outstanding Achievement - Attraction for The Secret Life of Pets - Off the Leash! at Universal Studios Hollywood. * Outstanding Achievement - Technical Innovation for Mario...
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Former Apple Leisure Group chairman expects all-inclusive boom to continue

Two decades ago, Alex Zozaya looked into his hospitality crystal ball and saw boom times for all-inclusive resorts, a prediction that proved prescient. Now, he sees a future where all-inclusive properties dominate hotel portfolios -- with travel advisors reaping the rewards. Earlier this month, Zozaya stepped down as chairman of...
LIFESTYLE
Deadline

Mediapro Services Hires Former Focus & MGM Exec Antonio Salas In London

Former MGM and Focus Features sales exec Antonio Salas is joining Mediapro Services, the Mediapro Group division specializing in broadcast services for film and advertising productions filming in Spain and Portugal. The company offers services including technical equipment, broadcast professionals, legal and tax consultancy, in addition to location and casting services. London-based Salas will combine the new role with his current responsibilities in film financing, production, and international distribution. The sales exec previously worked at companies including Bankside Films, Focus Features, eOne and MGM, on projects including Tom McCarthy’s Oscar winner Spotlight, Amy by Asif Kapadia, Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine and Vice by Adam...
BUSINESS
Axios Charlotte

A new “luxury lounge” named Cloud opens tonight in Wilmore

Travel inspiration led to husband and wife duo Ramond “Mond” Boyd and Kyphi Boyd opening Cloud, a lounge they say feels like an intimate nightclub. Cloud opens tonight, Nov. 24, at 8pm in Wilmore with what they’re calling the “biggest pre-Thanksgiving party in Charlotte history.” The exact 1510 Mint St. Backstory: Trips to the Philippines, Las Vegas, […] The post A new “luxury lounge” named Cloud opens tonight in Wilmore appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travelweekly.com

Booking Holdings to buy air booking specialist Etraveli

Booking Holdings plans to acquire global flight booking provider Etraveli Group from CVC Capital Partners for approximately 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion). Under the agreement, Etraveli Group will maintain its headquarters in Sweden as well as its current management team. Etraveli will operate as an independent business under the Bookings Holding umbrella.
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Back in the USA, after 20 months of no travel

It's been several months since my last postcard, and I thought for this one, I'd deliver it personally. After 20 months of living behind closed borders, I am finally back on the road, and my first flight is on Singapore Airlines' 18-hour Singapore-to-New York route. You could call it making up for lost flights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelweekly.com

Accor launches Emblems Collection brand for luxury boutique hotels

Accor is launching a new hotel brand, Emblems Collection, and the first announced property is the Guiyang Art Centre Hotel in China's Guizhou province, opening in December 2022. Plans call for the luxury boutique brand to grow to 60 properties by 2030 and for the collection to include "unique hotels...
ECONOMY
travelweekly.com

Playing and relaxing on Odyssey of the Seas

On Royal Caribbean's new Odyssey of the Seas, there is something for all ages. There may not be any water slides, except for the very little guests in the kids splash park area, but the 14th deck contains two resort-style pools adorned with lively, Caribbean pastel colors. Guests can order drinks from The Lime and Coconut.
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Big Island hires destination manager

Rachel Kaiama has been named destination manager for the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau, the first person to hold the title. The new position is funded by the Hawaii Tourism Authority and was created to help implement Destination Management Action Plans that are being developed and deployed on each publicly accessible island.
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

INTRODUCTION

DATA — HISTORICAL AND PRESENT — MAY POINT TO FUTURE TRENDS. The 2021 Travel Weekly Travel Industry Survey reflects the reality most travel advisors have lived through these past 20 months: Personal income in free fall, cancellations and rebookings skyrocketing. Staff on furlough, business plans rejiggered, expenses cut. For the...
MARKETS
travelweekly.com

A SHIFT IN SALES FOCUS

Showing the ramifications of the global cruise shutdown during the pandemic, ocean and river cruises plummeted in terms of agency channel sales. In 2020, cruises fell from 77% to 56% of what agencies sold compared with 2018, and river cruises to 29% from 54%. The fall was precipitous among all agency sizes and types.
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

Certares invests in host agency Avoya Travel

Private equity firm Certares has become a shareholder in Avoya Travel, a host agency that is No. 29 on Travel Weekly's 2021 Power List. Certares joins two other shareholders: co-presidents Jeff Anderson and Michael Anderson. Both men will become co-CEOs moving forward. Avoya co-founders Brad and Van Anderson plan to retire.
BUSINESS
travelweekly.com

Holiday Inn Express hits 3,000-hotel milestone

Holiday Inn Express said it has reached the milestone of 3,000 open hotels worldwide, representing more than 300,000 rooms in 2,100 cities. Another 650 Holiday Inn Express hotels are expected to open in the coming years, with the brand accounting for more than a third of IHG's global pipeline. Holiday...
ECONOMY
travelweekly.com

Luxury wellness resort Hacienda AltaGracia opens in Costa Rica

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, a luxury wellness resort in the Talamanca Mountains of Costa Rica, opened on Nov. 18. Sitting on 180 acres, Hacienda AltaGracia has 50 hacienda-style casitas, with one-bedroom accommodations (some with private plunge pools) and two-bedroom structures with large terraces. The resort is all-inclusive, with the...
TRAVEL

