Covid-19 outbreak reported at Santa Cruz Main Jail

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported 1,876 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths associated with the virus Saturday.
The latest figures brought the county’s cumulative totals to 1,518,732 cases and 26,999 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped by another 11 people to 573, one day after tumbling below the 600 mark. Of those patients, 149 were in intensive care, up from 144 on Friday, according to state figures.
The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for...
