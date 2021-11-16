ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19 outbreak reported at Santa Cruz Main Jail

By Staff Report
pajaronian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CRUZ—Several inmates at Santa Cruz County Main Jail tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday in what jail officials say is the most significant outbreak since the start of the pandemic. According to Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel...

pajaronian.com

Bangor Daily News

Maine CDC reports record COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached record numbers once again this month. On Sunday, 287 patients were hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record number of hospitalizations was set on Thursday, when 280 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA County Reports 1,876 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 26 More Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported 1,876 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths associated with the virus Saturday. The latest figures brought the county’s cumulative totals to 1,518,732 cases and 26,999 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped by another 11 people to 573, one day after tumbling below the 600 mark. Of those patients, 149 were in intensive care, up from 144 on Friday, according to state figures. The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

VitalPoint Urgent Care in Pueblo suspended from COVID-19 vaccination program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An urgent care clinic in Pueblo has been suspended from the state's COVID-19 vaccination program as of Friday after an inspector found numerous violations inside the clinic. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an unannounced site inspection at VitalPoint Urgent Care in Pueblo found "a number of The post VitalPoint Urgent Care in Pueblo suspended from COVID-19 vaccination program appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
pajaronian.com

Santa Cruz County’s indoor mask order returns Monday

SANTA CRUZ—Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel on Friday issued a health order requiring all people to wear a face-covering when indoors in public spaces and when visiting or hosting people from outside of their households, regardless of vaccination status. The order goes into effect Monday. “Unfortunately, a...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Greensburg Daily News

Jail staff assures families during new COVID-19 outbreak

A second COVID-19 outbreak in the Boone County Jail has loved ones worried for inmates, but the sheriff’s office wants the public to know that medical staff is on site 24 hours a day, and the jail staff follows all medical recommendations. The first outbreak was in July and cleared...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSAW

Marathon County Jail managing first COVID-19 outbreak in a year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Jail is going back to stricter COVID-19 protocols as it deals with an outbreak of the illness. Sandra La Du, the jail administrator said there were about 27 inmates and three corrections officers whose tests came back positive this morning. She said at least some of those individuals are vaccinated for COVID-19, which she hopes means individuals’ symptoms will not be as severe. They suspect the outbreak happened during group activities, where vaccination was required.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Austin Chronicle

Report Critiques COVID-19 Response in Local Jails

"Everyone is getting sick around me. No one is getting treated for symptoms. They charge for cold busters and aspirins. I ask officers for a COVID-19 test and they brush me off." This quote from a person held in the Williamson County Jail in Georgetown during the height of the...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
stjohnsource.com

Second Outbreak: 14 Detainees Test Positive for COVID-19 at St. Croix Jail

Fourteen detainees at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, the V.I. Bureau of Corrections has announced. The Bureau of Corrections reportedly began testing detainees after one complained of mild flu-like symptoms, according to a release from the bureau. Once the first detainee tested positive for COVID-19, the jail nursing staff reportedly tested the other detainees in the same housing unit and found another 13 COVID-19 positive cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Castle News

COVID outbreak hits Mercer County Jail, closing visitation

MERCER — A COVID-19 outbreak has hit the Mercer County Jail, with 14 prisoners and seven officers testing positive for the coronavirus. The outbreak has, temporarily, shut down family visits and programs using outside volunteers, such as General Education Equivalency classes. Recreation time for inmates continues, but in smaller groups.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz County man dies of COVID

SANTA CRUZ — On Monday, Santa Cruz County recorded another COVID-19 death. The 222nd resident to die was a Latino man in his mid-70s who was fully vaccinated, according to County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency Spokesperson Corinne Hyland. He, however, was immunocompromised due to more than one serious health condition that contributed to his death and he had not received a booster shot.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

