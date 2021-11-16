Watch: Animated Short 'Boys Night in Sidera Institute' from CalArts

"These people… They still believed." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie sci-fi drama titled Last Words, an Italian production with multiple languages. It was initially chosen as a 2020 Cannes Film Festival premiere last year before the festival was cancelled. It showed at a few other festivals, and is finally getting a US release on VOD in December. It is 2085. A young man, one of the few survivors of the human community of old, embarks on a long voyage to find others. He carries an enigmatic treasure: multiple reels of film, all bearing the inscription "Cineteca di Bologna". In the ruins of the cinemathèque, he encounters Shakespeare. The projection of the last fragments of films, provides the old man a renewed will to live while the boy discovers the meaning of shared joy. The journey to Athens now includes the dream of making a camera to film the last moments of humanity. Starring Kalipha Touray as Kal, joined by Nick Nolte as Shakespeare, Charlotte Rampling, Alba Rohrwacher, Stellan Skarsgård, Maryam d'Abo, and Silvia Calderoni. This looks like it's both a pandemic + climate change film, showing us how much the power of watching films together can bring us hope even when there is nothing left. I really want to see this.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO