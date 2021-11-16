ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Animated Short 'Boys Night in Sidera Institute' from CalArts

By Alex Billington
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho's ready for a mischievous adventure? This fun animated short titled Boys Night in Sidera Institute is worth a quick watch, especially if you're into animation and/or character design. The short is made by the filmmaker Adam Musa Othman - who's studying character animation at the well-known CalArts Institute in California....

#Animated Film#Shorts#Animator#Character Animation#Sidera Institute#Calarts Institute#Twitter Admooosa#Ig Admooosa
First Showing

Watch: 'Remember' - A Visual Poem Film About Interconnectedness

"Remember the sky you were born under. Know each of the star's stories…" This is a must watch 3-minute visual poem short film from the Sun Valley Writers' Conference 2021. They commissioned a set of three visual poems for the event this year, and this is one - now online. Remember is based on the words of the first Native American US poet laureate Joy Harjo, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation. It's directed by award-winning filmmaker Jessica Sanders. It's a really lovely, calming three minute visual experience and I highly recommend watching at the end of your day. Maybe every day. "Featured in the film is Navajo contemporary artist Tony Abeyta, and Navajo friends Owee Rae and her son Kier, and Crickett Tiger and Santiago Romero. Tapping into the theme of interconnectedness, Sanders also included three generations of her own family, whose origins are from China, Turkey, Spain, and Germany." It's not just about visuals and words in harmony, there's a narrative as well connecting these people. And it's especially uplifting to watch.
MOVIES
First Showing

Poetic Tibet Doc 'The Velvet Queen' Trailer with Score by Cave & Ellis

"We are so indifferent to the world around us. Hardly aware of it." Madman Films has unveiled an official trailer for a nature documentary called The Velvet Queen, made by French filmmaker Marie Amiguet. It first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in their newest climate section. In the heart of the Tibetan Plateau, photographer Vincent Munier brings along the writer Sylvain Tesson in his search for the snow leopard. Throughout the two months of this hypnotic journey, Marie Amiguet films the two men up close & captures these suspended moments of the celebration of the world's beauty. A poetic film featuring "deeply moving images of pristine landscapes and the marvelous creatures populating Tibet with original music by Nick Cave & Warren Ellis. The Velvet Queen film is… an exquisitely beautiful experience that leaves us questioning where humans belong in nature." I love a good nature documentary that let's us simply bask in the natural beauty of this planet, as a reminder that we need to be more aware of it and take better care of it.
WORLD
First Showing

Psychedelic Alice in Wonderland Remix 'Wonderland Recoil' Trailer

"How did I get here?" "Just retrace your steps, it's what I do when I'm lost…" An early promo trailer has debuted for a peculiar genre mash-up film titled Wonderland Recoil, made by Danish filmmaker Shaun Rana. The film is premiering in December this year at the Psychedelic and Film and Music Festival in New York. Rana describes the film as "a futuristic & surreal take on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland - with a genre mix of sci-fi / cyberpunk & fantasy." Heavily influenced by John Carpenter and David Cronenberg, the film features some crazy cool practical effects. The story follows a young woman who tries out a psychedelic drug called Nirvana, but ends up trapped in "an inescapable nightmare." What if you could 3D print drugs? Starring David Sakurai, Sisse Marie, Afshin Firouzi, Louise Hylland, and Lene Nystrøm (from the pop group Aqua). This definitely looks like some early Cronenberg mixed in with early Gilliam, along with heavy psychedelic style. Seems like this is destined to become a cult classic midnight favorite? Take a look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

A Boy Carries the Last Reels of Film in 'Last Words' Sci-Fi Film Trailer

"These people… They still believed." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie sci-fi drama titled Last Words, an Italian production with multiple languages. It was initially chosen as a 2020 Cannes Film Festival premiere last year before the festival was cancelled. It showed at a few other festivals, and is finally getting a US release on VOD in December. It is 2085. A young man, one of the few survivors of the human community of old, embarks on a long voyage to find others. He carries an enigmatic treasure: multiple reels of film, all bearing the inscription "Cineteca di Bologna". In the ruins of the cinemathèque, he encounters Shakespeare. The projection of the last fragments of films, provides the old man a renewed will to live while the boy discovers the meaning of shared joy. The journey to Athens now includes the dream of making a camera to film the last moments of humanity. Starring Kalipha Touray as Kal, joined by Nick Nolte as Shakespeare, Charlotte Rampling, Alba Rohrwacher, Stellan Skarsgård, Maryam d'Abo, and Silvia Calderoni. This looks like it's both a pandemic + climate change film, showing us how much the power of watching films together can bring us hope even when there is nothing left. I really want to see this.
MOVIES
First Showing

Red Band Trailer for Vulgar Stop-Motion Holiday Series 'Santa Inc.'

"She has ideas, but can she really be the face of Christmas?" HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for Santa Inc., a new "adult" stop-motion animated series arriving on HBO Max this holiday season. "Out with the old, in with the elf." An elf working in Santa's Workshop in the North Pole dreams of becoming Santa Claus someday. When the successor to Santa Claus is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream— to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas. Sarah Silverman voices Candy Smalls, and the voice cast also includes Seth Rogen (as Santa Claus), Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Nicholas Braun, Craig Robinson, Joel Kim Booster, and Maria Bamford. One of the newest productions from Seth Rogen's company Point Grey Pictures. This looks like good holiday fun! And also a nice companion to all the animated Christmas classics of the past. "…And to all a kick ass night!"
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Free Solo’ Directors Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin Set Patagonia Love Story as Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

While their most recent doc “The Rescue” – which has a market screening this week at IDFA – continues its festival and award-circuit run, directors Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin have been at work in the edit suite prepping their next big-screen effort – a decades spanning love story mixing business, philanthropy, and the great outdoors. Speaking with Variety, Vasarhelyi offered new details of the long-in-the-work project, which had previously gone by the title “Tompkins.” Produced by National Geographic and aiming for a mid-2022 launch, the still-untitled doc will follow the complicated relationship between conservationist and climber Yvon Chouinard, founder of...
MOVIES
First Showing

Cute Doc 'Puff: Wonders of the Reef' Trailer About a Baby Pufferfish

"Everywhere you look, tiny stories are unfolding." So cute!! Netflix has unveiled the trailer for a new nature documentary titled Puff: Wonders of the Reef, formerly known as Microworlds: Reef. This 62-minute film takes us into the waters to meet an adorable little fish - a baby pufferfish travels through a wondrous, microscopic world full of fantastical creatures as finds a new home. "Narrated by internationally-renowned Australian actress Rose Byrne, this is the story of the tiny, often overlooked creatures that live in one of Earth’s most diverse ecosystems, and the interconnectedness of life that links our world to theirs. Filmed in Australia on The Great Barrier Reef, the sophisticated super macro techniques specifically developed for the film will immerse viewers in the exquisite world on the reef’s tiny, weird, and wonderful inhabitants." With cinematography by Pete West of BioQuest Studios, the world leaders in the most advanced technologies in underwater filmmaking and photography. This looks extra fascinating!! I'll definitely be watching this one.
ANIMALS
First Showing

First Trailer for Coming-of-Age Dramedy Autism Series 'As We See It'

"Are you trying to invite me to your party?" Amazon has unveiled a trailer for their intriguing new series debuting in January titled As We See It, a "coming-of-age dramedy with a fresh perspective" about friends with autism. "Based on an Israeli format created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman, 'As We See It' follows Jack, Harrison, and Violet, twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance." Rick Glassman and Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien star as the three friends; they're joined by Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet's brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack's father. It looks good! Funny and sweet and uplifting.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Crossed Phone Lines Romance Builds in Indie Film 'Him & Her' Trailer

"I just want to listen to your voice… it makes me feel safe." Anam Cara Films has released an official trailer for the indie film Him & Her, a romantic drama from Chicago filmmaker Íce Mrozek. It takes us back to 1989 when everyone still used landline telephones, telling a story about a unique crossed lines connection. These crossed lines lead to a life changing conversation between two strangers, who eventually meet in an unusual way. "I just want this feeling to last." Starring Cristina Spruell and Callan McAuliffe as "her and him". This reminds me of the film Frequency but with an entirely different premise, though the phone is important to plot. I like these kind of stories and I'm curious to find out what happens when they finally try to meet up. Maybe it will work out? Or maybe it will mean something anyway no matter what happens?
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Animated 'DC League of Super Pets' Movie with Krypto

"When one has an abundance of power, they have a certain duty to use that power to--" Warner Bros has released the first full-length official trailer for the animated DC League of Super Pets movie, also known as simply DC Super Pets. It's based on a real spin-off comic series that first launched in 1962, created by Jerry Siegel and Curt Swan. Superman's dog named Krypto (of course) teams up with other superhero pets to stop crime while Superman is on vacation. He teams up with a group of other super-powered pets and teaches them how to harness their newfound powers, work together, and become the superheroes they were destined to be. Can they defeat a twisted guinea pig named Lulu and save the Justice League and Metropolis from destruction? The main voice cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves as Bruce Wayne(!!). This is going to be a blast! A much better trailer than that DC FanDome teaser. Meet the Super Pets below.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Summit of the Gods’: Reaching New Animated Heights by Climbing Mount Everest

Netflix’s “The Summit of the Gods” (opening November 24 in select theaters and streaming November 30) accomplishes something new and immersive in 2D animation: the beauty, excitement, and danger of scaling Mount Everest. However, for French director Patrick Imbert (“The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales”), this was not about soaring new heights in animation, but exploring the obsession with mountain climbing. “You use the tools that you bring with telling a movie story,” said Imbert, a former animation supervisor who teamed up with producers Didier Brunner (“Ernest & Celestine,” “The Triplets of Belleville”), Damien Brunner, Jean-Charles Ostorero (who co-scripted), and...
TV & VIDEOS

