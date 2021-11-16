ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noni Hazlehurst Stars as June in Indie Dramedy 'June Again' Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"This is why businesses slow down, neither of you know how to stick at one thing." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted a new US trailer for this indie dramedy from Australia titled June Again, made by filmmaker JJ Winlove. This already opened in Australia & New Zealand months ago, and is...

www.firstshowing.net

First Showing

French Drama 'Delicious' US Trailer About the Very First Restaurant

"Gourmet cuisine is not for the common man." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official US trailer for a French historic drama titled Delicious, originally Délicieux in French. This premiered at the Rendezvous with French Cinema Festival, and stopped by others including Festival du Cinéma Français in Israel and the Norwegian Film Festival. Set in France in 1789, just before the Revolution. A chef who has been sacked by his master, with the help of a woman, finds the strength to free himself from being a servant to open the very first restaurant. Is this a true story? I've always wondered where restaurants came from, and how they developed! Of course it's France staking claim to the very beginning. The cast of Delicious includes Gregory Gadebois, Isabelle Carre, Benjamin Lavernhe, Guillaume de Tonquédec, Christian Bouillette, Lorenzo Lefèbvre, & Marie-Julie Baup. Looks like it's quite a sumptuous watch, especially for foodies.
First Showing

Historical Thriller 'Margrete - Queen of the North' Official US Trailer

"Someone is out to get us. They don't know what they're up against." Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official US trailer a Scandinavian historical epic thriller called Margrete - Queen of the North, made by Danish filmmaker Charlotte Sieling. This premiered at the Norwegian Film Festival, and already opened in Denmark, available on VOD in the US starting in December. Set in 1402. Queen Margrete is ruling Sweden, Norway and Denmark through her adopted son, Erik. The union is beset by enemies, however, and Margrete is therefore planning a marriage between Erik and an English princess. But a conspiracy is in the making and Margrete finds herself in an impossible dilemma that could shatter her life's work: the Kalmar Union. Starring Trine Dyrholm as Margrete, along with Søren Malling, Morten Hee Andersen, Bjørn Floberg, Magnus Krepper, Thomas W. Gabrielsson, Agnes Rase, Simon J. Berger, Linus James Nilsson, and Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir. This doesn't look like some sleepy King & Queens drama, it's an intense thriller with lots of yelling and castles and medieval mania. Trust the Queen! She is the true power.
First Showing

A Boy Carries the Last Reels of Film in 'Last Words' Sci-Fi Film Trailer

"These people… They still believed." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie sci-fi drama titled Last Words, an Italian production with multiple languages. It was initially chosen as a 2020 Cannes Film Festival premiere last year before the festival was cancelled. It showed at a few other festivals, and is finally getting a US release on VOD in December. It is 2085. A young man, one of the few survivors of the human community of old, embarks on a long voyage to find others. He carries an enigmatic treasure: multiple reels of film, all bearing the inscription "Cineteca di Bologna". In the ruins of the cinemathèque, he encounters Shakespeare. The projection of the last fragments of films, provides the old man a renewed will to live while the boy discovers the meaning of shared joy. The journey to Athens now includes the dream of making a camera to film the last moments of humanity. Starring Kalipha Touray as Kal, joined by Nick Nolte as Shakespeare, Charlotte Rampling, Alba Rohrwacher, Stellan Skarsgård, Maryam d'Abo, and Silvia Calderoni. This looks like it's both a pandemic + climate change film, showing us how much the power of watching films together can bring us hope even when there is nothing left. I really want to see this.
First Showing

Poetic Tibet Doc 'The Velvet Queen' Trailer with Score by Cave & Ellis

"We are so indifferent to the world around us. Hardly aware of it." Madman Films has unveiled an official trailer for a nature documentary called The Velvet Queen, made by French filmmaker Marie Amiguet. It first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in their newest climate section. In the heart of the Tibetan Plateau, photographer Vincent Munier brings along the writer Sylvain Tesson in his search for the snow leopard. Throughout the two months of this hypnotic journey, Marie Amiguet films the two men up close & captures these suspended moments of the celebration of the world's beauty. A poetic film featuring "deeply moving images of pristine landscapes and the marvelous creatures populating Tibet with original music by Nick Cave & Warren Ellis. The Velvet Queen film is… an exquisitely beautiful experience that leaves us questioning where humans belong in nature." I love a good nature documentary that let's us simply bask in the natural beauty of this planet, as a reminder that we need to be more aware of it and take better care of it.
First Showing

Clifton Collins Jr. in Award-Winning Indie Film 'Jockey' Official Trailer

"There ain't no better world, there's just this one…" Sony Classics has unveiled an official US trailer for the indie drama Jockey, an intense look at the pressure of being a jockey in horse racing. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Award for Acting for Clifton Collins Jr. in the lead role. An aging jockey hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer, who has what appears to be a championship horse. But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider, who also claims to be his son, who he then takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream. "Filmed at a live racetrack in Arizona, and featuring real jockeys, Jockey reveals the true rider experience – real life, behind the track." Clifton Collins Jr. stars with Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier, and Colleen Hartnett. The story is a bit formulaic, but this one is definitely worth seeing just for Clifton's performance.
First Showing

Watch: 'Remember' - A Visual Poem Film About Interconnectedness

"Remember the sky you were born under. Know each of the star's stories…" This is a must watch 3-minute visual poem short film from the Sun Valley Writers' Conference 2021. They commissioned a set of three visual poems for the event this year, and this is one - now online. Remember is based on the words of the first Native American US poet laureate Joy Harjo, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation. It's directed by award-winning filmmaker Jessica Sanders. It's a really lovely, calming three minute visual experience and I highly recommend watching at the end of your day. Maybe every day. "Featured in the film is Navajo contemporary artist Tony Abeyta, and Navajo friends Owee Rae and her son Kier, and Crickett Tiger and Santiago Romero. Tapping into the theme of interconnectedness, Sanders also included three generations of her own family, whose origins are from China, Turkey, Spain, and Germany." It's not just about visuals and words in harmony, there's a narrative as well connecting these people. And it's especially uplifting to watch.
First Showing

New Trailer for Vintage Horror Film 'The Wild Man of the Navidad'

"A force of evil will torment a town." Dark Sky Films has released a new 2021 trailer for this indie horror film originally from 2008 called The Wild Man of the Navidad, made by filmmakers Duane Graves & Justin Meeks. This premiered years ago but is getting a re-release, or so it seems. It is allegedly based on the real-life journals of Dale S. Rogers, a man who, in the 1970s, lived along the banks of the Navidad River in Sublime, Texas - the same area where the original legend of the "Wild Man of the Navidad" surfaced back in the late 1800s. This vintage horror tale debunks history books to tell the harrowing story of a rural Texas community whose residents were terrified for years by a mysterious creature inhabiting the nearby woods. The film stars William McBride, Justin Meeks, Stacy Meeks, Alex Garcia, Bob Wood, Shannon Biggers, and Charles Robertson. It's fun how this trailer plays like a '90s documentary about this town.
First Showing

Full Trailer for 'Landscapers' True Crime Series with Colman & Thewlis

"This doesn't paint a very pretty picture, does it?" HBO has revealed the full official trailer for the 4 episode mini-series titled Landscapers, directed by the British filmmaker Will Sharpe, who also made this year's fantastic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (one of my favorite films of the year). Supposedly based on a true story, which sounds about right, a devoted and mild-mannered couple decides to kill their spouse's parents. They only get in trouble when their bodies are found. Sharpe directs this "exploration of love and fantasy," which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Starring the talented Olivia Colman (who's also in this year's The Lost Daughter) and Emmy nominee David Thewlis, along with Kate O'Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby. I like how many styles and looks there are in this trailer, all kinds of things going on. Did they do it?! Will they get away with it…?!
First Showing

John Malkovich & Lilly Krug in Femme Fatale Thriller 'Shattered' Trailer

"You should've seen the look on your face!" Lionsgate has unveiled the trailer for an action thriller mystery film titled Shattered, made by Spanish filmmaker Luis Prieto. Divorcee Chris Decker is a wealthy tech VC who lives in a high-tech house of his own design in the hills, protected physically and emotionally from the outside world. His life changes when he meets Sky, a gorgeous aspiring actress who draws him out of his shell. Love is in the air… or is it something else? Sky's odd behavior makes Chris suspect that she has more sinister intentions, especially when Sky's roommate is found dead out of nowhere… Starring Cameron Monaghan as Chris, Lilly Krug as Sky, plus Frank Grillo, Sasha Luss, and John Malkovich. This is my kind of nightmare scenario where your lover turns out to be a ruse for others to get into your life and mess with it, kind of like Fincher's The Game. But this looks a bit too crazy, with a lot of odd twists & turns.
Variety

Clement Virgo Tapped to Direct ‘Black Cyclone’ Biopic About Bicycle Racer Major Taylor (EXCLUSIVE)

The life and career of legendary cyclist Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor will receive the biopic treatment with the feature drama “Black Cyclone,” helmed by Canadian filmmaker Clement Virgo. The film depicts the life story of the pioneering bicycle racer, best known to the world as “Major” Taylor. At the turn of the 20th century, Taylor made history when he became the world’s fastest man, as well as America’s first Black world champion, at the height of the Jim Crow era. Set in the late 1890s and early 1900s, an official description of the film notes taht “Black Cyclone” follows Taylor as...
First Showing

Spine-Chilling Horror Film 'The Darkness of the Road' Official Trailer

"What happened to your face?" Uncork'd Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Darkness of the Road, made by a Venezuelan filmmaker named Eduardo Rodriguez. "The Darkness of the Road will again remind you to be careful who you pick up on the road!" A single mother and her young daughter are driving on a desolate road in a moonless desert. After meeting a young hitchhiker, the mother realizes her daughter is missing. As they search for her, a merciless force begins to torment the two women. Starring Najarra Townsend and Leah Lauren, with Paris Dylan, Gwyneth Glover, and Johnny Whitworth. There is so much blue in this trailer. So many intense colors. And some creepy dude.
Variety

‘Red Notice’ on Track to Be Netflix’s All-Time No. 1 Movie in Initial Release

“Red Notice,” the art-heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is set to become Netflix’s most-watched movie in its first 28 days of release. The film broke into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English Films of all time this past week, registering 277.9 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release — and it has hit the No. 2 spot in just 10 days. That puts it on pace to surpass the current No. 1 holder, Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” which scared up 282 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. In addition, for the second week...
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'DMX: Don't Try to Understand' Music Doc on HBO

"My goal is to… be an inspiration to someone that I don't know." HBO has unveiled the official trailer for the music documentary film DMX: Don't Try to Understand, another one of the Music Box doc series offerings arriving this fall. This recently premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival, and is debuting on HBO starting this week. "Turn your pain into words." Don’t Try to Understand, an original documentary, follows a year in the life of the late rapper as he worked to rebuild his career and reconnect with family and fans. The original title of this was Don't Try to Understand: A Year in the Life of Earl 'DMX' Simmons, following Earl "DMX" Simmons after he gets out of federal prison in 2019. "With an insurmountable debt owed to the IRS, an ever-growing family to feed, and immense pressure to return to the heights of yesteryear; the stakes couldn't be higher." If this is as good as the other documentaries in the Music Box series, it's a must watch.
First Showing

Three Friends Recreate Their Graduation Trip in 'Off the Rails' Trailer

"Men never fail to let me down." Screen Media Films has debuted the official US trailer for an indie comedy titled Off the Rails, arriving in the US this December. It already opened first in the UK during the summer earlier in the year. Three fifty-something women set out to repeat their post-graduation trip across Europe adventures of their youth, after their close friend passes away leaving them rail tickets, and a final request: to take her teenage daughter with them. Oh this sounds like so much fun! Always amusing watching people try to make sense of European travel. This stars Kelly Preston, Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips, with newcomer Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips, as well as appearances by Ben Miller, Franco Nero, and Judi Dench. Featuring the music of Blondie! Of course. The place they're supposed to go is the Palma Cathedral on the island of Mallorca, to see "God's Disco Ball" a natural phenomenon. Have fun on the journey, ladies.
MOVIES
First Showing

Christine Nyland & Jacob A. Ware in Horror 'An Unquiet Grave' Trailer

"There isn't any right or wrong, there's just what happens." RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for the indie horror drama An Unquiet Grave, which is arriving on VOD starting in January after a streaming run on Shudder earlier this year. The film originally premiered at the 2020 Nightstream Film Festival last year, and was one of the most buzzed about films showing there. A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister to return with him to the site of the accident and perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions. "An Unquiet Grave is an exploration of grief, and the harm we cause when we don't take responsibility for our own healing." Starring Jacob A. Ware & Christine Nyland. This looks like Pet Sematary lite but about reviving a wife not a few dead pets.
First Showing

Festival Promo Trailer for 'Mukagali' Biopic Film About a Kazakh Poet

"Poets have always been God's favourites." Time to meet a poet you have probably never heard of before! Mukagali is an artistic biopic film from Kazakhstan that is premiering at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (aka PÖFF) which is underway now. An early festival trailer has debuted and it's a must see, as this is a rather unconventional biopic. The film is about a Kazakh poet named Mukagali Makataev, "who since his death in 1976 has become one of the country's most celebrated writers." The film focuses on the final 3 years of Mukagali, who adored Pushkin, Yesenin, Dante, and Shakespeare. He voluntarily leaves the University in Moscow after Brezhnev's rise to power, opposes the virtues of communism, works passionately to preserve the independent Kazakh language. His poem "Raimbek! Raimbek!" about his beloved native village isn't allowed to be published. Sadness and alcohol overtakes his soured heart, but he never abandons a personal motto - poetry loves freedom! Starring Aslanbek Zhanbalayev, Tolganai Bisembayeva, and Raushan Mazhitova. It reminds me of the film Paterson, of course, but much more bleak and depressing.
MOVIES
First Showing

Crossed Phone Lines Romance Builds in Indie Film 'Him & Her' Trailer

"I just want to listen to your voice… it makes me feel safe." Anam Cara Films has released an official trailer for the indie film Him & Her, a romantic drama from Chicago filmmaker Íce Mrozek. It takes us back to 1989 when everyone still used landline telephones, telling a story about a unique crossed lines connection. These crossed lines lead to a life changing conversation between two strangers, who eventually meet in an unusual way. "I just want this feeling to last." Starring Cristina Spruell and Callan McAuliffe as "her and him". This reminds me of the film Frequency but with an entirely different premise, though the phone is important to plot. I like these kind of stories and I'm curious to find out what happens when they finally try to meet up. Maybe it will work out? Or maybe it will mean something anyway no matter what happens?
MOVIES
First Showing

HBO Trailer for 'Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street' Doc Film

"Sunny days, furry friends, classic songs, and a whole lot of heart." HBO has unveiled their own full trailer for the acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, made by doc filmmaker Marilyn Agrelo (Mad Hot Ballroom). This intiially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year, and already opened in theaters back in April (watch the first trailer). The doc film chronicles the improbable origins and expansion of the groundbreaking show that not only changed children's TV, but it also had real-world effects on equality, education, and representation. With over 20 interviews with original writers, cast, and crew, and never-before-seen behind the scenes footage, Street Gang is told from the inside with humor and emotion, weaving together personal narratives and eyewitness accounts. The film explores the original mission of the "gang" that created this cultural phenomenon, spanning 50-plus years and reaching more than 150 countries. Even though this film already opened earlier in the year, this is an extra trailer for the HBO Max streaming debut in December. And if you haven't seen it yet, now is your time to catch up with it.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Getting Sequel From Paramount

Paramount Pictures is beginning development on a sequel to eOne’s Clifford the Big Red Dog.  The live-action family movie based on the 1963 Norman Bridwell children’s classic book, opened on Nov. 10 in theaters and dropped on Paramount+ in homes day and date. The movie has grossed $34.6M stateside to date. Clifford in his first weekend on the studio’s OTT service was the most watched original film to date. No release date has been set yet for the sequel, and it’s yet to be determined whether the film gets a hybrid or exclusive theatrical window. The news about a Clifford sequel comes in the wake of...
MOVIES
Variety

”Free Solo’ but Down’: GQ Profile of Russian Freediver Alexey Molchanov Sets Documentary Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

The story of Russian freediver Alexey Molchanov is coming to screen as a feature documentary, Variety has learned exclusively. Conde Nast Entertainment has brokered a deal for a 2021 profile of Molchanov, which appeared in the pages of GQ, to be adapted into a film from Boardwalk Pictures and production company ClubHaus. Boardwalk is behind hits like Netflix’s unscripted series “Cheer” and Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Sex, Love & Goop.” At the beginning of the pandemic, they signed executive and producer Jonathan Hausfater to an overall deal. The Molchanov documentary will appear under that arrangement, with involvement from Conde Nast Entertainment’s head of development...
MOVIES

