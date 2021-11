2K Games released a new trailer for the upcoming game WWE 2K22. This trailer shows off improvements and features that the game has. A returning mode is Showcase, where players step into the shoes of a legendary wrestler and play big matches that defined their career. Although we didn’t get a confirmation on who the wrestler will be for this year’s entry, we can speculate that it will be Rey Mysterio based on the trailer. Another mode that is coming back is MyCareer, now called MyRise, where you play as a new wrestler trying to make it big in WWE.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO