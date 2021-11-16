New York Rangers Player of the Week (11/16 edition)

Divisions have begun to sort themselves accordingly, entering the sixth week of the 2022 NHL season. Teams at the top, with an exception applying only to the Florida Panthers, are all riding winning streaks entering a busy 11-game slate on Tuesday night. St. Louis is on the schnide experiencing a three-game losing slump but will have a bounce-back opportunity against the league’s worst team: the Arizona Coyotes. There are also several Western Conference versus Eastern Conference matchups on tap for Tuesday, which always adds a layer of intrigue when constructing DFS lineups that will cash. Less familiarity with an opponent typically produces higher-scoring contests, meaning four games and eight teams are poised for significant production on the ice Tuesday night.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO