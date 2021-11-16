ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New: Judge rules for Enbridge, Line 5 shutdown case to be heard in federal court

By Laina G. Stebbins
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 5 days ago

A federal judge has ruled that the lawsuit over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Line 5 shutdown order, originally brought before a state court, will be heard in federal court, per Enbridge’s request.

“.. .The Complaint arises under federal laws and treaties, and it presents substantial federal questions,” Judge Janet Neff writes in her 218-page Tuesday ruling, bringing up several points about interstate commerce and multistate/multinational energy needs that Canadian pipeline company Enbridge has leaned on in its arguments.

“Though nominally asserted under state law, the Complaint seeks to shut down an Enbridge interstate pipeline that has been serving the energy needs of multiple states and parts of Canada for over 65 years,” Neff writes. “… Such a shutdown order would prevent Enbridge from continuing to serve the energy needs of customers in other parts of this country and in Canada.”

With Tuesday’s ruling, the lawsuit determining the outcome of that order will now bounce over to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

The last few months of the court case regarding jurisdiction were peppered with briefs and letters from the Canadian government asking Neff to consider Canada’s 1977 Treaty with the United States and asking the case to be held in abeyance.

Neff did not pause the jurisdictional case, but cited many of the points made by both Enbridge and Canada in her ruling.

“Enbridge is pleased with the decision and agrees that this case belongs in federal court as we’ve asserted all along,” Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy said Tuesday. “This is both a federal and international law issue and the federal court will now handle the case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cnKa_0cyhqL6300

Line 5 map | Laina G. Stebbins graphic

Attorney General Dana Nessel spokesperson Lynsey Mukomel said that the attorney general’s office is “reviewing the decision and considering next steps.”

“We are disappointed that the court denied the state’s motion to remand our case against Enbridge back to state court,” said Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy. “We have made our views here clear — Michigan’s sovereign rights and duties regarding the use of our own lands and the protection of our Great Lakes are matters that belong before the state courts of Michigan.

“We are still reviewing today’s ruling and order as we consider next steps. Regardless of today’s ruling, we remain committed to getting the Line 5 dual pipelines out of the water as quickly as possible,” Leddy continued.

The legal fight over which court State of Michigan v Enbridge belongs in began in November 2020, shortly after Whitmer ordered the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to revoke and terminate Enbridge’s 1953 easement with the state.

The Democratic governor simultaneously gave the company until May 12 to cease operations through the dual pipelines under the Mackinac Straits, backing it with a suit in Ingham County’s 30th Judicial Circuit.

Enbridge then filed a countersuit against Whitmer and the state, along with a motion to remand Michigan v Enbridge to federal court. While the state contended that the issues at hand lie squarely within state law and statutes, the Canadian company intended to lean heavily on federal regulations to defend its case.

The conclusion of the lawsuit at hand, which experts believe now bends in favor of Enbridge, will either enforce or reject Whitmer’s May 12 shutdown order.

The state argues that Enbridge has been an international trespasser in the Straits for six months since refusing to shut down its oil pipeline without the backing of a court order.

The state’s arguments for a shutdown are primarily founded on a 18-month review of Enbridge’s easement compliance completed by the DNR last year.

The review had found “numerous, incurable violations” of the 1953 easement by Enbridge, and ultimately recommended for the 68-year-old pipeline to cease oil transport under the environmentally-sensitive Straits.

Enbridge has continued to insist that Line 5 is safe, despite those findings. A proposed tunnel-enclosed replacement for the four-mile-long section of pipeline under the Straits is slated for construction as soon as Enbridge receives necessary permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

“Today’s decision in U.S. District Court means that a foreign corporation has secured at least a temporary success in protecting oil profits at any cost — even if that means keeping the Great Lakes at tremendous risk,” said Sean McBrearty, campaign coordinator for the anti-Line 5 Oil & Water Don't Mix coalition. “The court’s decision may appear to be a victory for Canada and Enbridge, but the reality is that Canadians and Michiganders who care about protecting the Great Lakes and our climate both lose with this decision.”

McBrearty added that if the court does ultimately rule in Enbridge’s favor, President Joe Biden should step in and “withdraw the presidential permit for Line 5, save the Great Lakes, and honor his commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He should stand by Governor Whitmer and do it without delay. Time is not on our side.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post New: Judge rules for Enbridge, Line 5 shutdown case to be heard in federal court appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Enviros, tribal leaders face right-wing, pro-Line 5 ‘echo chamber’

For years, Canadian pipeline company Enbridge has been pushing back against opponents of its controversial Line 5 oil pipeline by arguing that, should it be shut down, fuel prices would shoot up and propane supply would suffer. However, a shutdown doesn’t appear to be imminent, as Enbridge is locked in an array of court battles […] The post Enviros, tribal leaders face right-wing, pro-Line 5 ‘echo chamber’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Michigan Advance

Suit alleges ‘deliberate indifference’ from govt. leaders over Benton Harbor water crisis

A group of Benton Harbor residents filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, and other state and city officials last week, accusing the government leaders of “deliberate indifference” and alleging they failed to adequately warn residents of elevated lead levels in the city’s water for years. The lawsuit, which […] The post Suit alleges ‘deliberate indifference’ from govt. leaders over Benton Harbor water crisis appeared first on Michigan Advance.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Michigan Advance

Michigan tribes send letter to Biden asking him to back Line 5 shutdown

All 12 federally recognized tribes in Michigan sent a letter to President Joe Biden and his administration Friday, urging him to lend strong support to the state’s effort to shut down the controversial, 78-year-old Line 5 oil pipeline owned by Canadian company Enbridge. “The Governor, the Attorney General, and our Tribal Nations need your Administration’s […] The post Michigan tribes send letter to Biden asking him to back Line 5 shutdown appeared first on Michigan Advance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
rigzone.com

Enbridge Defeats Whitmer Bid to Move Pipeline Case

Enbridge Inc. won the latest round. Enbridge Inc. won the latest round in its long-running battle to stop Michigan’s governor from shutting an oil pipeline that crosses the Great Lakes after a judge ruled that the case should remain in Federal court. Judge Janet Neff of the U.S. District Court...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Federal Court Refuses To Move Line 5 Case To State Court

A federal judge has retained jurisdiction over a lawsuit involving the Line 5 oil pipeline that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wanted moved to a state court. The AP reports that the case "is properly in federal court," according to the judge's opinion, which also stated that the case was "under consideration at the highest levels of this country's government."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
interlochenpublicradio.org

Lawsuit between Michigan and Enbridge stays in federal court

A key ruling came Tuesday in a lawsuit between the state of Michigan and Enbridge. District Judge Janet Neff ruled that the case will stay in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The state wanted to remand the case back to the Ingham County Circuit Court,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Nessel, 18 AGs urge U.S. Senate to pass federal PFAS action bill

Attorney General Dana Nessel and a coalition of 18 other attorneys general are calling upon upon a U.S. Senate committee to take swift action to improve federal PFAS standards. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of toxic “forever chemicals” known to cause harm to human health, and can be found in drinking water, […] The post Nessel, 18 AGs urge U.S. Senate to pass federal PFAS action bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Courts Of Michigan#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Federal Court#Pipelines#Complaint#Canadian#The U S District Court
Detroit News

Michigan GOP asks court to 'freeze' Gov. Whitmer's recall funds

Lansing — The Michigan Republican Party is asking a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order blocking Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from transferring millions of dollars in campaign funds she raised above the state's contribution limits. The "emergency" filing came Thursday, three days after Whitmer's campaign attorney, Chris Trebilcock,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Federal court rules in favor of Morrisey in tax cut prohibition case

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey declared victory Tuesday after a federal judge sided with him over the U.S. Treasury Department prohibition against tax cuts if states accept COVID-19 aid dollars. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Morrisey said the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kankakee Daily Journal

State Supreme Court rules on pair of gun cases

SPRINGFIELD – In its latest round of opinions Thursday, the Illinois Supreme Court upheld a Village of Deerfield assault weapons ban and restored a Putnam County man’s right to a Firearm Owners Identification card over the objections of the Illinois State Police. The decision in the Deerfield case was split...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Michigan Advance

As Canada invokes 1977 Treaty, tribal citizens point to older treaties affected by Line 5

For nearly five months, the Canadian government has repeatedly submitted court filings and letters to a federal court in the hopes of halting proceedings in State of Michigan v Enbridge — the case which will determine which court will preside over the state’s all-important lawsuit to enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Line 5 shutdown order. At […] The post As Canada invokes 1977 Treaty, tribal citizens point to older treaties affected by Line 5 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POLITICS
Michigan Advance

‘LaSata and Wendzel have been AWOL’: Benton Harbor mayor slams GOP over water crisis

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad traveled to Lansing last month to ask state lawmakers for the $11.4 million that’s needed to replace his city’s aging pipes that have left about 10,000 residents unable to drink their tap water because of elevated levels of lead. “If we recognize the urgency, then the response should be in […] The post ‘LaSata and Wendzel have been AWOL’: Benton Harbor mayor slams GOP over water crisis  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

764
Followers
819
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy