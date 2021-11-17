Mild temps ahead before cold front pushes in Friday morning

The next two days will be dry and cool and will see a quick warmup before a cold front pushes through to close out the workweek.

Wednesday will be breezy with highs near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be even warmer with temps around 65 degrees. There's a chance of some late-day or evening showers.

Friday will be cold again, with a high of 48.

NOW & NEW: Overnight it will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s and low-30s with widespread frost. Wednesday will start off cold and turn milder in the afternoon. Highs eventually will get into the mid-50s and possibly some upper-50s as well.

NEXT: The warm weather will return for one more day. Thursday we will see highs in the mid-60s. A cold front will push through with showers and rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Behind this front we turn chilly again with highs in the 40s Friday and Saturday.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low of 32 and in the 20s to the north.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High of 57.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm with some late-day or evening showers. High of 65.

FRIDAY: An early shower, otherwise partly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 48.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 45.