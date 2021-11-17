ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mild temps ahead before cold front pushes in Friday morning

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

The next two days will be dry and cool and will see a quick warmup before a cold front pushes through to close out the workweek.

Wednesday will be breezy with highs near 60 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XnPhZ_0cyhq1Wm00

Thursday will be even warmer with temps around 65 degrees. There's a chance of some late-day or evening showers.

Friday will be cold again, with a high of 48.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkazh_0cyhq1Wm00

NOW & NEW: Overnight it will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s and low-30s with widespread frost. Wednesday will start off cold and turn milder in the afternoon. Highs eventually will get into the mid-50s and possibly some upper-50s as well.

NEXT: The warm weather will return for one more day. Thursday we will see highs in the mid-60s. A cold front will push through with showers and rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Behind this front we turn chilly again with highs in the 40s Friday and Saturday.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low of 32 and in the 20s to the north.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High of 57.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm with some late-day or evening showers. High of 65.

FRIDAY: An early shower, otherwise partly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 48.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 45.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrBMH_0cyhq1Wm00

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

A cold front drops temps tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An unseasonably warm Saturday saw temps reach close to 80 across Texoma. This evening we will see increasing clouds and a low overnight near 55. Tomorrow a cold front moves into the area and will mean a return to chilly weather. Sunday will have a high near 60. Temperatures will rise back into the 70′s by Wednesday before another front arrives on Thanksgiving.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Overnight rain, wind could make roads slick in New Jersey

News 12 meteorologists say rain lasting from tonight into Monday could have an impact on Thanksgiving travel. TODAY: Scattered rain showers in the morning. Snowflakes for higher elevations. Highs reach into the 50s. TONIGHT: Rain arrives in the evening and becomes heavy overnight. Temperatures lower into the 40s. MONDAY: Heaviest...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLFI.com

A wet Sunday morning expected with cold air to follow for Monday

Good Saturday evening! The Storm Team will be tracking rain moving in early Sunday morning throughout the WLFI viewing area. The heaviest rain appears to come in by 7-9 AM Sunday morning. Expect a quarter to a half of an inch of rain by the time the system exits our area by Sunday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Overnight rain, wind could make roads slick on Long Island

News 12 meteorologists say rain lasting from tonight into Monday could have an impact on Thanksgiving travel. TODAY: Some breaks in the clouds but also a chance of sprinkles. Highs around 54-58. TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low stay close to 50. MONDAY: Wet start and windy. Drying out...
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Saturday Evening Weather (11/20) Rain Chances Increasing

Tonight: Cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low: 63. Winds: SE 10 mph. Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High: 83. Winds: S the N 10 – 20 mph. rain chance 40%. Extended forecast: Monday through Saturday: Highs in the 60’s and 70’s, lows ranging from the 40’s to...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy