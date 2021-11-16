‘Turkey Tuesday’ helps make a dent in Connecticut Foodshare’s higher than normal need for Thanksgiving

Gov. Ned Lamont (left) with Al Marino of Connecticut Foodshare, hoists a turkey over his head before donating it during the Turkey Tuesday event hosted Tuesday at CityPlace in an effort to provide food to over 50,000 families across the state on Thanksgiving. Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

As Connecticut Foodshare works to collect 50,000 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, the nonprofit organization that fights hunger across Connecticut is also preparing for a third year of heightened demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization — which merged in January with Connecticut Food Bank — is in the home stretch of its largest annual “Turkey and Thirty” campaign, a fundraiser that encourages people to give not only a frozen bird but $30 to help food-distribution efforts year-round.

CEO Jason Jakubowski says Foodshare is in a better position now than it was a year ago to meet the needs of a state wracked by high unemployment and other economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. Those needs have also waned since the height of the pandemic, allowing Foodshare to end its emergency drive-through food distribution sites at the end of October.

The largest distribution site, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, closed in the spring.

However, more people still lack reliable access to affordable and nutritious food than before the pandemic, Jakubowski said Tuesday at City Place, where Bank of America hosted its annual “Turkey Tuesday” event to benefit Foodshare. Bank of America collected more than 2,000 turkeys and nearly $60,000 by midday.

“I do think there’s an air of uncertainty as to what the next year holds,” he said. “I’m an optimist, though, and I certainly see things getting better.”

Offices have started to reopen and the jobless have started to return to the workforce, though many families are still seeing less income or, sporadically, no income at all. The state’s 700 food pantries are still busy.

“As the effects of COVID drop a little bit, what happens is the lowering tide kind of reveals that iceberg of all these people who were under-earning already and they’re still stuck,” said Paul Shipman, a senior director at Foodshare. “There are people who are unable to find work because of transportation challenges or other things that just plague folks regularly. But the COVID impact still remains.”

A 2020 survey of Connecticut residents found that food insecurity deepened in communities of color, impacting 54% of Hispanic and Latino residents and 35% of Black residents compared to 26% of white residents.

At the end of September, Gov. Ned Lamont estimated that about 500,000 Connecticut residents continue to face food insecurity. It’s why he directed $2.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to Foodshare in October to extend the massive, drive-through style distribution events through the end of the month.

On Tuesday, the governor also brought a turkey to the lobby of CityPlace, where Renee DiNino, of The River 105.9, was broadcasting the one-day fundraiser.

For the first time this year, Avery’s Beverages of New Britain is also producing a limited-edition soda and seltzer to benefit Foodshare. Fifty cents of every sale of Turkey Tonic, flavored with cranberry, orange and ginger, will benefit the food bank’s work in the coming year.

“The tremendous outpouring of support here enables us to keep up with need,” Shipman said.

Foodshare’s Turkey and Thirty event will be largely virtual this year due to concerns about the coronavirus. Find more information at foodshare.org .

Rebecca Lurye can be reached at rlurye@courant.com .