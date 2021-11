Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The Inaugural festival will be part of Bitcoin 2022 Conference. MIAMI, FL – BTC Inc, organizer of the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, announces the inaugural Sound Money Bitcoin Music Festival a part of Bitcoin 2022. The festival, which will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center’s Pride Park, will be the finale of Bitcoin 2022 on Saturday, April 9th, and feature internationally renowned music artists, Bitcoin, art, food and more. Tickets to the Festival are included with General Admission passes to Bitcoin 2022, but can also be purchased individually through BTC Media here: https://b.tc/conference/passes.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO