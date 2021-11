It’s a pain no mother ever wants to feel as candles are lit by the mom of a 24-year-old man who was killed in a hit and run over the weekend. She shared these photos with CBS13, identifying her son as Marino Daniel Lopez. She says he was in town from Fresno after a friend of his was recently killed in a crash. She has no idea why he was walking in the middle of California Street and is devastated the drivers accused of hitting him took off.

14 DAYS AGO