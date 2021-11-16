ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Second Woman Spontaneously Clears HIV: 'We Think More Are Out There'

By Heather Boerner
Medscape News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sounds like a fairy tale steeped in HIV stigma: A woman wakes up one morning and, poof, the HIV she's been living with for 8 years is gone. But for a 30-year-old Argentinian woman from the aptly named village of Esperanza, that's close to the truth, according to an article...

www.medscape.com

thebody.com

There’s a Second Woman Whose Immune System Seems to Have Cured Her HIV. What Does This Mean for the Rest of Us?

It’s been all over the news this November: Researchers have discovered yet another woman whose own immune system seems to have clobbered her HIV out of existence. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, is being called “the Esperanza patient,” after the name of the town she lives in in Argentina. Diagnosed with HIV in 2013, reportedly she has only ever been on HIV meds for six months when she was pregnant (to prevent transmission to the child), but otherwise has always had an undetectable viral load even off meds. That’s remarkable.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

In Extremely Rare Case, a Woman With HIV Has 'Cleared' The Virus Without Treatment

An anonymous woman from Argentina has become only the second person known to ever show no detectable traces of an HIV infection without receiving a stem cell transplantation treatment to cure it. The so-called 'Esperanza patient', named after her hometown in Argentina, was first diagnosed with HIV-1 in 2013 – but after eight years of follow-up checks and a total of 10 commercial viral load tests, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, nor any evidence of HIV-1-associated disease. While the woman's case recalls some other famous patients who made headlines for seemingly beating the infection –...
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Woman Becomes ‘Natural Suppressor’ of HIV as Her Body Completely Clears the Disease – Doctors Find Only Antibodies

Another patient has seemingly recovered fully from a diagnosis of HIV. The woman in Argentina may have become the first person whose immune system, itself, cured her of the virus. And, though it has been heralded as a miracle, it presents hope to scientists—and patients—that one day we may be able to put the HIV scourge behind us.
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Second-ever person overcomes HIV without meds

An Argentinian woman has become the second-ever HIV-infected person whose immune system helped defeat the virus without requiring additional medical treatment. She was first diagnosed with the AIDS-causing infection in 2013. Scientists have dubbed the 30-year-old mother the "Esperanza patient," after her hometown. The word 'esperanza' translates to 'hope' in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

A Second Woman May Be Naturally Cured of HIV

A second elite controller appears to have eliminated HIV without antiretroviral treatment, and may even have achieved a natural cure, according to a new report in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Although such individuals are rare, they offer clues that could help researchers find a cure for other people living with HIV.
CANCER
#Immune Systems#Stem Cells#Argentinian#Md#Harvard University#Spanish#The Berlin Patient#The London Patient#B3#The Esperanza Patient
NBC News

Woman’s own immune system has possibly cured her of HIV

A woman in Argentina has become only the second documented person whose own immune system may have cured her of HIV. Researchers have dubbed the 30-year-old mother, who was first diagnosed with HIV in 2013, the “Esperanza patient,” after the town in Argentina where she lives. In English, “esperanza” means “hope.”
CANCER
Scientist

Woman’s Body Appears to Rid Itself of HIV

Human immunodeficiency virus is notorious for its persistence. The virus can lurk within the body for decades and attacks immune cells, compromising a person’s ability to fight other infections. If untreated, HIV infections nearly always progress into AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, which is lethal without intervention. But for the second time, researchers have found a person whose body seems to have managed to rid itself of the virus.
SCIENCE
Freethink

Second patient clears own body of HIV, hinting cure is possible

Ragon Institute researchers have discovered two HIV-positive women whose own immune systems defeated the virus, achieving a “sterilizing” cure for HIV — and they hope studying these women will lead to a therapy for other patients. The challenge: HIV attacks the cells of the immune system. If left untreated, it...
SCIENCE
UPI News

Woman may have naturally rid herself of HIV, raising hope for cure

Researchers have identified a second HIV-positive person whose body might have naturally cleared the infection -- sparking hope that studying such exceedingly rare events will help lead to a cure. The researchers cautioned that they cannot prove the woman has fully eradicated the virus from her body, in what's known as a "sterilizing" cure. But in exhaustive tests of over 1.5 billion cells from her body, the scientists could not find any HIV genetic material that is capable of spurring infection.
CANCER
laboratoryequipment.com

Second Patient Whose Body Appears to Have Rid Itself of HIV

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body’s immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

PUBLIC HEALTH

