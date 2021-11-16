Second Woman Spontaneously Clears HIV: 'We Think More Are Out There'

It’s been all over the news this November: Researchers have discovered yet another woman whose own immune system seems to have clobbered her HIV out of existence. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, is being called “the Esperanza patient,” after the name of the town she lives in in Argentina. Diagnosed with HIV in 2013, reportedly she has only ever been on HIV meds for six months when she was pregnant (to prevent transmission to the child), but otherwise has always had an undetectable viral load even off meds. That’s remarkable.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO