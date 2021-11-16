'Red Notice,' 'Squid Game' top Netflix hours-watched metric

Squid Game is getting a second season according to series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The director and writer of the hit Netflix series spoke to the Associated Press this week about his triumph on the streaming platform and the hunger for more. Netflix's CEO correctly predicted that Squid Game would end up being the biggest series in the history of the service. However, in some previous interviews, Dong-hyuk seemed to indicate that there hadn't been anything concrete yet as far as plans were concerned. Well, it doesn't get more real than "there will indeed be a second season." Gi-hun is going to be back and there will be a lot of fans happy about that. Squid Game has not missed out on much controversy since premiering and it only made sense to keep the train rolling. Check out what he had to say about Season 2 down below.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO