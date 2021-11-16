ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Red Notice,' 'Squid Game' top Netflix hours-watched metric

By JAKE COYLE
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix on Tuesday rolled out a new website that measures its most-viewed films and series by the amount of hours users spend watching...

Related
FanSided

Is there going to be another season of Netflix blockbuster Squid Game?

It’s hard to imagine there was ever any doubt given its monumental success, but yes, Squid Game Season 2 is officially happening. Ever since its release this past September, Squid Game has taken the world by storm and become a global phenomenon. It never seemed likely that Netflix would just let it go as a one-season hit.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Squid Game Season 2 Confirmed By Creator

Squid Game is getting a second season according to series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The director and writer of the hit Netflix series spoke to the Associated Press this week about his triumph on the streaming platform and the hunger for more. Netflix's CEO correctly predicted that Squid Game would end up being the biggest series in the history of the service. However, in some previous interviews, Dong-hyuk seemed to indicate that there hadn't been anything concrete yet as far as plans were concerned. Well, it doesn't get more real than "there will indeed be a second season." Gi-hun is going to be back and there will be a lot of fans happy about that. Squid Game has not missed out on much controversy since premiering and it only made sense to keep the train rolling. Check out what he had to say about Season 2 down below.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Red Notice#Ap
CinemaBlend

Red Notice: How To Watch The Movie On Streaming

The day has finally come, and you can now watch Red Notice streaming. That’s right, with only a few clicks (and a subscription to a certain streaming service), you can take in all of the intense action of the new crime comedy-thriller featuring Dwayne Johnson’s FBI profiler teaming up with two of the most-wanted criminals, played by Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, following a high-profile heist. Below is a quick rundown on how you can watch one of the most highly anticipated movies from the comfort of your home, or in theaters on the biggest screen possible, as well as what you can expect from Red Notice.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ritu Arya Talks Netflix's Red Notice

The wait for Red Notice is almost over. The Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot starring film which sees the FBI's top-profiler reluctantly teams up with a renowned art thief to stop another art thief in a daring, global heist arrives on Friday, November 12th and joining Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot is Ritu Arya. The Umbrella Academy standout plays Interpol Inspector Urvashi Das in the film, a character who is herself trying to catch these most-wanted criminals. But while the wait for any exciting, action-packed film can feel long for fans, the wait for Red Notice was genuinely a little longer than expected. The film began production in early 2020 only to be shut down due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Production ultimately resumed in September 2020 and Arya recently told ComicBook.com that the whole experience was unexpected - and that she was grateful they were able to come back to finish what they'd started.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Squid Game” YouTube Hits Top “Thrones”

We all know Netflix’s “Squid Game” has been a massive success and even now, eight weeks on, is still at the top of the streamer’s viewing charts in multiple countries. But just how big a success it really is has become a little clearer today thanks to a new report from content analytics firm Vobile (via Variety).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Marconews.com

What to watch this weekend: 'Belfast,' Netflix's 'Red Notice,' Disney+'s 'Home Sweet Home Alone'

Do you want to see an awards-season contender or a Dwayne Johnson action movie? Heck, why not both?. This weekend, Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film "Belfast" arrives with a bunch of Oscar buzz while Johnson teams with fellow A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot for"Red Notice," an international crime comedy. In addition, the "Home Alone" franchise gets rebooted with "Jojo Rabbit" breakout Archie Yates; Clifford the Big Red Dog hits the big screen (and your streaming device); Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga headline a period race drama; and cooking icon Julia Child and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg are the subjects of new documentaries.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Top 10 On Netflix Today: Red Notice, Love Hard, And Big Mouth

Netflix is undoubtably the most-popular streaming service on the market. As of October, Netflix has over 213 million paid subscribers. But what is everyone watching? Luckily, the company keeps track of what's popular on the app and updates it daily. You can check out daily updates for the top 10 on Netflix below. Here's what's trending.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Narcos: Mexico’ & ‘Squid Game’ Top Netflix’s First Weekly TV Streaming Top Ten Chart

Netflix has published its first weekly top ten lists spanning series and films with Narcos: Mexico and Squid Game taking the top TV spots. The streamer revealed at its third quarter financials that it was shaking up the way that it measures and releases ratings data, switching from reporting on the number of households that watch a series or film to reporting on hours viewed. Today, Netflix firmed up exactly what that will look like with Pablo Perez De Rosso, VP of content strategy, planning & analysis calling it an “important step forward” for the company. The first tranche of data includes numbers...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Red Notice’ Seizes Biggest Netflix Movie Opening Weekend Ever; Italian Pic ‘Yara’ Tops Streamer’s New Weekly Charts

In the wake of redefining the measurement of binge-watching on streaming, Netflix’s new top 10 film chart for the week of Nov. 8-14 lists Rawson Marshall Thurber’s $200M action feature Red Notice as the No. 1 film for the period with 148.7M hours watched since Nov. 12; easily the most watched movie ever on Netflix for a pic in its first weekend. We reported yesterday that Samba TV clocked 4.2M U.S. households who tuned into the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds movie for at least five minutes, more than any Disney+ movie to date and HBO Max theatrical titles in their...
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix's Squid Game was even bigger than you thought -- 2.1B hours big

Netflix already anointed Squid Game as its biggest show ever, but now we know just how big: Netflix subscribers around the world collectively watched 2.1 billion total hours of Squid Game through Sunday, according to the company's new public popularity charts -- the latest stat in a series of head-spinning figures about the dark South Korean show's runaway popularity.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Netflix launches new ‘Top 10’ website with refreshed metrics

Netflix has launched a new website featuring Top 10 rankings for its library of content that features a new way of measuring a movie or show’s popularity. The video streaming giant has traditionally given little away when it comes to metrics linked to its content. What we did know was that a “view” on Netflix counted as two minutes of time spent watching a title. Now, however, Netflix is ranking content by total number of hours watched.
TV SHOWS
clarkchronicle.com

Netflix’s Highest Costing Movie, Red Notice

Netflix’s most expensive movie by far to be produced, costing $200 million was released on November 5, 2021, called Red Notice. Stars including Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot had a big role in this movie and performed incredibly. Ryan Reynolds, known for his role in Deadpool, portrays the role of Nolan Booth, an art thief, striving to become the world’s greatest art thief by aiming to steal Cleopatra’s eggs that were gifted to her by Roman general Mark Antony on her wedding night. Dwayne Johnson, an FBI profiler referred to as John Hartley, is trying to catch a crook known as The Bishop who is the world’s most wanted art thief as he hesitantly became Booth’s partner in crime to do so. They go on a mission facing various obstacles to catch the crook who has the goal of stealing all three of Cleopatra’s bejeweled eggs with different intentions in mind.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

8 Shows and Movies Like Netflix's Squid Game to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

The Korean drama Squid Game is the TV story of 2021 as it rose from nowhere to become the most-watched Netflix television series of all time, a playground favorite that has parents up in arms, and TV's new most meme-able show (sad Oh Il-nam sitting is all of us). The latest word is that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is working on Squid Game Season 2, but Netflix has yet to officially announce it, meaning we aren't getting more Squid Game for a long time. But now that you've watched and rewatched it all and the heat of the show is wearing off, what do you watch next?
TV SERIES
harrisondaily.com

'Queens' hopes to earn the TV respect meant for royalty

NEW YORK (AP) — When Naturi Naughton read the script for ABC’s new music-inspired drama “Queens,” a feeling of déjà vu rushed through her. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
TV & VIDEOS

