ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Clemson cleans it up, takes momentum into Charleston Classic

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeuWR_0cyhnPCg00

Clemson’s men’s basketball team got elementary with the short window it had to prepare for its game Monday night.

It might sound strange given the opponent was a Bryant team in the 200s in the KenPom rankings coming off a blowout loss at Rhode Island, but coughing up possessions left and right the way the Tigers had through their first two games will do that.

“We did basic partner passing. We did pivoting. Jump stopping,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “We worked against trapping. We worked hardened backs against pressure. Back tipping. You name it, we worked on it for two days.”

Clemson beat Presbyterian and Wofford to start the season, but the Tigers, who had to rally from second-half deficits in each, didn’t make it easy on themselves in part because of turnovers. The Tigers’ new-look group has seven newcomers and two new starters joining Hunter Tyson, Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes in the first five, so things aren’t always going to operate smoothly with that kind of transition.

It showed in the first two games.

The Tigers (3-0) turned it over 14 times in the opener against Presbyterian in a 64-53 victory, one that saw Clemson rally from 10 down in the second half. Clemson got even more sloppy against Wofford on Friday, committing 19 turnovers that kept the Tigers from pulling away in a 76-68 win.

“Coach is big on turnovers,” Honor said. “It really drives him crazy from the summer time into the whole season. So we just looked it over and started to dumb things down a little bit in practice, getting back to the basic fundamentals.”

Clemson responded with its best offensive showing of the season against Bryant, which did plenty to try to disrupt the Tigers’ rhythm even more. The Bulldogs mixed up their defensive looks throughout the night, throwing a 2-3 zone, man, traps and full-court pressure at Clemson. But the Tigers largely handled it all en route to one of their most efficient performances in a while.

Clemson turned it over just seven times, helping the Tigers maximize their chances on the offensive end. Clemson got up 62 shots and finished with season-highs in points (93), field-goal percentage (56.5) and 3-pointers (10) in a 23-point victory. The Tigers’ 52 points in the opening 20 minutes were just two shy of matching the most Clemson has ever scored in a first half in Brownell’s 12 seasons as head coach (54 against Alabama A&M in 2019).

Leading the way was Honor, who dished out a career-high seven assists.

“And only one turnover with all the pressure and things he was dealing with,” Brownell said.

Clemson’s backcourt, which includes Dawes and South Florida transfer David Collins, was responsible for 17 of those turnovers through the first two games. On Monday, the guards combined for just three, and nobody turned it over more than once.

“I think we’ll be fine. Just a few little mental errors,” Honor said. “But we’re still getting to know each other well playing-wise.”

The Tigers’ best showing of the young season came at a good time considering what’s looming. Clemson will hit the road later this week for what will be a significant step up in competition. The Tigers will face Temple (1-1) on Thursday in the opening round of the Charleston Classic.

Depending on the outcomes of their first games, Clemson, which will play three games in the tournament, could meet No. 22 St. Bonaventure on Friday. The tournament field also includes fellow Power Six programs West Virginia, Ole Miss and Marquette as well as Boise State and Elon.

But the Tigers are taking a wave of momentum into the weekend after cleaning it up their act.

“That was our emphasis,” Brownell said. “Obviously it paid off. The was really a good performance by our team.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0cyhnPCg00

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Brownell
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenpom#Tigers#Presbyterian
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

It’s officially rivalry week. Next Saturday, college football teams across the country will play their final games of the regular season. Few games, if any, will be bigger than the one taking place in Ann Arbor. Michigan is set to host Ohio State at the Big House. Both the Wolverines...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
The Spun

Nebraska Wideout Has Crushing Quote Following Loss

Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy