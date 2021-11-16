ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Heath Freeman of ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS’ dead at 41

 5 days ago

( WFLA ) — Actor and producer Heath Freeman, known for his roles in “NCIS” and “Bones,” has died at the age of 41, his manager announced Tuesday.

According to NBC News , manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed his death Tuesday morning, although the circumstances surrounding Freeman’s passing are not yet known.

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman,” Montifiore said in a statement to NBC. “A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.”

Freeman’s IMDb page says he played killer Howard Epps on “Bones” from 2005 to 2007 and Benjamin Frank on “NCIS.”

Freeman was also set to appear in two new films: “Devil’s Fruit” and “Terror on the Prairie,” according to the page .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

